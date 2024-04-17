When Did Ryann Taylor And James Morris Get Married? Find Out As The Ultimatum Stars Are Set To Welcome First Child

The couple, Ryann Taylor and James Morris, who starred together in season 2 of The Ultimatum on Netflix, revealed their pregnancy on Sunday, April 14. The couple shared a set of images on Instagram showing them posing in a field alongside a strip of ultrasound pictures.

The Ultimatum couple is pregnant

Morris leans in to kiss Taylor in one picture as she looks up and beams at him. Morris rests his hand on Taylor's growing baby bump. They captioned their photo together, "Baby Morris coming...October 2024." Morris and Taylor tied the knot in October and posted pictures of their wedding on Instagram after opting to stay together on the show. She also attached photos of her flower arrangement and jewelry.

It was in October 2023 when the two romantics tied the knot. In one of the episodes of The Ultimatum, James popped the question and promised to prioritize Ryann above all else. Ryann gladly accepted. Although their inability to emotionally connect was a significant aspect of Ryann and James' relationship problems, they worked through it. Ryann believed she should connect with James more after seven years of dating, but she claims he puts up walls.

Although this is the couple's first child, the Netflix series has had babies before. Treyvon 'Trey' Brunson and Jeriah 'Riah' Nelson announced their impending parenthood in September. The pair, who appeared in the film The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, announced their happy news on Instagram.

James is excited for the baby

In addition to ultrasound images, Riah posted a picture of a fluffy onesie, little knit shoes, and a sign that said, "Baby Brunson, January 5, 2024. Next Chapter: Becoming a Mother. These last five months have been so wonderful and unique," Riah penned in her announcement. "From the sound of your heartbeat to little kicks and flutters. We are very excited to meet you."

The soon-to-be father posted "EVERYBODY!!!" on his page. I am prepared to bring our baby into the world along with @jeriahnyree. As soon as I learned she was expecting, I fell in love with our child." Additionally, Trey hinted at a "gender reveal coming soon." In the video posted on Instagram on April 15, James uttered the lines, "Candy is sweet, roses are red. Our family is growing by one heart and two tiny feet."

And that's not the only way the two 24-year-old reality TV stars shared Ryann's pregnancy announcement. Ryann also revealed that when James learned he was expecting a child the next day, she gave him a surprise Valentine's Day poem to recite aloud on camera while on a romantic vacation.

James gave Ryann a tender embrace after reading the card's closure, which mentioned that their "very own little Valentine's" "timing wasn't planned." He then opened the remaining gifts, which included two positive pregnancy tests and an adorable pair of slippers for their child.

Ryann admitted to the research assistant how difficult it had been to keep secrets about their first child and she started to cry happily. "Maintaining this secret was difficult," the 24-year-old told her spouse. "I knew we were coming here this weekend, so I've been trying to keep it down low."

