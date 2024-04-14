HBO's new documentary Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion looks at the teen fashion brand Brandy Melville. The documentary will be aired by HBO and Max next week which will feature former employees and executives who are reportedly going to reveal more about the company. According to HBO's press release, the documentary will surround Brandy Melville's "toxic culture" and the global consequences of fast fashion.

When and How to Watch Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion?

There is something different about this clothing company than you would find in your typical store, says the woman in the trailer. Afterward, the brand's limited sizing is mentioned. Moving forward into the trailer, you see search results for losing weight to fit into the brand's clothes. Find out when it debuts and how to watch it on Max with a VPN (if required).

In the US, mark your calendars for Tuesday, April 9, when the much-anticipated documentary premieres on HBO Max at 9 pm ET (6 pm PT) and simultaneously airs on HBO at 9 pm ET (9 pm PT).

For those who are globetrotting and eager to catch HBO Max from overseas, don't worry! With a VPN, you can virtually teleport your device's location so you can watch the documentary from anywhere in the world.

Shield yourself from internet service providers meddling with your speeds by employing a VPN, which encrypts your online traffic. Whether on the move or connecting to public Wi-Fi, a VPN adds a welcome layer of security to your devices and log-ins. Smooth streaming? You got it—just make sure to choose a trustworthy VPN provider that's been vetted and approved by the experts.

To stream content legally using a VPN, ensure VPNs are permissible in your location and hold a valid subscription to your chosen streaming service. VPNs are fully legal in countries like the US and Canada but steer clear of illicit torrent sites for content consumption. While ExpressVPN is usually the most recommended but feel free to explore alternatives like Surfshark or NordVPN.

Instructions on how to use VPN to watch Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion from anywhere

You will need to follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and select the United States, where the Brandy Melville documentary will be streamed. Connect to your VPN using your selected region before opening the streaming app.

Streaming the documentary on more than one device may require you to log in on each one. Be sure you are logged in and connected to your VPN account by going to settings and checking your network connections. It's now time to open Max for streaming.

The first thing you should do if you run into streaming issues is to make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Verify that you have followed the installation instructions correctly and chosen the correct geographic area to view from.

Your device may need to be rebooted if you still experience connection problems. Make sure all apps and windows are closed, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. It is important to note that some streaming services restrict VPN access.

