Who are Robin Williams' kids? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with the actor as Zelda Williams reveals their family tradition

Robin Williams, the iconic actor and comedian, left behind a rich legacy, including three children who continue to honor his memory in unique ways. Actor, Zelda Williams, in a recent conversation with People Magazine, shared about the Tuesday family dinner tradition with her family as she recalls the fond memories of her late father, Robin Williams.

Zachary “Zak” Williams

The eldest of Robin Williams' children, Zak, born in 1983, shares heartfelt memories of his father and has become a mental health advocate. Despite facing personal challenges after Robin's passing in 2014, Zak launched PYM (Prepare Your Mind), a company focused on mental health support. His journey also includes overcoming struggles with depression and anxiety and finding solace in therapy and recovery. Zak, now married to Olivia June and shares two children, continues to honor his father's legacy through advocacy work and heartfelt social media tributes.

ALSO READ: Who will be the A-lister guest judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race? Find out as the show drops trailer for Season 16

Zelda Williams

Zelda, born in 1989, embraced Hollywood at a young age, acting alongside her father in films and later pursuing a career in the industry. As an actress and filmmaker, Zelda has made her mark in various projects, with an upcoming directorial project in a zombie rom-com, Lisa Frankenstein.

Advertisement

Notably, she cherishes the family tradition of gathering for dinner every Tuesday, creating a unique bond in the Williams household. In a candid conversation with PEOPLE while recalling her late father the actress stated, “Dad's job made it pretty hard to keep anything like a yearly tradition really, aside from Thanksgiving or days when sets would shut down. So we didn't really have much in the way of that, but cooking together was a big part of our family. We would eat together every Tuesday, however many family members were in town.”

ALSO READ: Who will be the A-lister guest judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race? Find out as the show drops trailer for Season 16

Cody Williams

The youngest of the Williams siblings, Cody, born in 1991, leads a relatively private life. In 2019, he married Maria Flores on what would have been Robin's 68th birthday, commemorating the occasion with a heartfelt ceremony at Cody's childhood home. The couple paid tribute to their lost loved ones during the wedding, creating a touching moment that resonated with family and friends. While Cody maintains a low profile, his personal milestones and tributes reflect a deep connection to his father's memory.

Robin Williams' children, each carving their unique paths, continue to honor their father's legacy. As they navigate their individual journeys, the Williams siblings collectively contribute to preserving the spirit of joy and love that defined Robin Williams' remarkable life.

ALSO READ: How many kids does Angie Harmon have? Exploring her family with ex-husband Jason Sehorn as Baywatch actress talks about being a single mom