Who are Robin Williams' kids? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with the actor as Zelda Williams reveals their family tradition
Explore more about the late star Robin Williams' three children, Zak, Zelda, and Cody, as the actor, Zelda candidly opens up about the cherished Tuesday dinner gatherings.
Robin Williams, the iconic actor and comedian, left behind a rich legacy, including three children who continue to honor his memory in unique ways. Actor, Zelda Williams, in a recent conversation with People Magazine, shared about the Tuesday family dinner tradition with her family as she recalls the fond memories of her late father, Robin Williams.
Zachary “Zak” Williams
The eldest of Robin Williams' children, Zak, born in 1983, shares heartfelt memories of his father and has become a mental health advocate. Despite facing personal challenges after Robin's passing in 2014, Zak launched PYM (Prepare Your Mind), a company focused on mental health support. His journey also includes overcoming struggles with depression and anxiety and finding solace in therapy and recovery. Zak, now married to Olivia June and shares two children, continues to honor his father's legacy through advocacy work and heartfelt social media tributes.
ALSO READ: Who will be the A-lister guest judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race? Find out as the show drops trailer for Season 16
Zelda Williams
Zelda, born in 1989, embraced Hollywood at a young age, acting alongside her father in films and later pursuing a career in the industry. As an actress and filmmaker, Zelda has made her mark in various projects, with an upcoming directorial project in a zombie rom-com, Lisa Frankenstein.
Notably, she cherishes the family tradition of gathering for dinner every Tuesday, creating a unique bond in the Williams household. In a candid conversation with PEOPLE while recalling her late father the actress stated, “Dad's job made it pretty hard to keep anything like a yearly tradition really, aside from Thanksgiving or days when sets would shut down. So we didn't really have much in the way of that, but cooking together was a big part of our family. We would eat together every Tuesday, however many family members were in town.”
ALSO READ: Who will be the A-lister guest judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race? Find out as the show drops trailer for Season 16
Cody Williams
The youngest of the Williams siblings, Cody, born in 1991, leads a relatively private life. In 2019, he married Maria Flores on what would have been Robin's 68th birthday, commemorating the occasion with a heartfelt ceremony at Cody's childhood home. The couple paid tribute to their lost loved ones during the wedding, creating a touching moment that resonated with family and friends. While Cody maintains a low profile, his personal milestones and tributes reflect a deep connection to his father's memory.
Robin Williams' children, each carving their unique paths, continue to honor their father's legacy. As they navigate their individual journeys, the Williams siblings collectively contribute to preserving the spirit of joy and love that defined Robin Williams' remarkable life.
ALSO READ: How many kids does Angie Harmon have? Exploring her family with ex-husband Jason Sehorn as Baywatch actress talks about being a single mom
FAQs
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened