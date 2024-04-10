Is Conor McGregor Working On Popeye The Sailor Man Movie; Film To Hit Cinemas In 2024? Exploring Viral Rumors

Conor McGregor recently starred in a movie titled Road House that garnered millions of views on Amazon Prime and became a blockbuster hit. It marked the debut of the UFC fighter, and he aced it on his first try. Now there is new speculation about him starring in another movie, and fans are wondering if it will be a 2024 release. Believe it or not, this movie is Popeye the Sailor Man, and people are still speculating if the news is real or not.

Let’s see what info the fans have till now and whether there is any reality to this news or not.

Is the Popeye movie with Conor McGregor going to happen in 2024?

51 years after the spinach-loving character first made a comic appearance, Robin Williams brought the character alive in the 1980 live adaptation film. Now in 2024, Chernin Entertainment and King Features are producing another live-action adaptation of Popeye: The Sailor Man.

There was recently a new trailer on YouTube that ignited speculation about the movie, which is expected to happen this year. Reportedly, the film will star UFC champion Conor McGregor as the lead character. The trailer shows McGregor sailing through the calm and rough waves of the ocean. In another shot, he is seen smiling as he dons the iconic outfit of Popeye.

There are other stars as well, such as Diane Lane and Pedro Pascal, in the trailer. McGregor is also heard saying in the trailer, "They’ll feel the wrath of spinach running through my muscles.” However, fans are in doubt because the trailer has not come from any official source.

YouTube channel KH Studios, known for creating headcannons and fake trailers for hypothetical movies that could take place in the future, has dropped the trailer. Well, Conor McGregor playing the main character of Popeye does look interesting and appealing. He has the brawn, the muscles, and the speed, which he demonstrated with a 22-60-0 record.

Is the trailer real?

These are just rumors, and they might not be real since the trailer was made by a YouTube channel that is known to make hypothetical movie scenarios. However, the YouTube channel that made this trailer wrote in the description, which added fuel to the fire of speculation.

“McGregor’s casting as Popeye represents a departure from his usual roles in the world of combat sports. But the Irish fighter has proven his versatility time and time again, both inside and outside the octagon. With his trademark charisma and undeniable physicality, McGregor is poised to bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the role, embodying the spirit of the spinach-loving sailor with gusto.”

