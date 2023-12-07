How many kids does Angie Harmon have? Exploring her family with ex-husband Jason Sehorn as Baywatch actress talks about being a single mom

Embracing both fame and motherhood, Angie Harmon, the celebrated actress and model, takes pride in being a devoted mother to her three daughters, Finley, Avery, and Emery. These young ladies, born of her past relationship with ex-husband Jason Sehorn, have become an essential part of Angie's life, as the superstar opened up about being a single mother.

The eldest of the trio, Finley, born on October 14, 2003, in Dallas, Texas, has grown into a stunning young woman, often drawing comparisons to her famous mother. Graduating from Charlotte Christian School in 2022, the resemblance between the mother and daughter is striking, evident when they stepped out together at Variety's Power of Women event.

The second daughter, Avery, was born in June 2005 in Dallas. A student at Charlotte Christian School like her elder sister, Avery not only excels academically but also showcases her athletic prowess, earning the title of Athlete of the Week for volleyball. Angie's social media is a testament to her motherly pride, with posts celebrating Avery's achievements.

The youngest of the trio, Emery, born in 2008, also has a vibrant presence on social media, sharing glimpses of her life and displaying a budding sense of style. Emery often graces Angie's posts, and on her 13th birthday, Angie expressed her admiration, calling her "the brightest & most beautiful light."

Angie Harmon on her journey of being a single independent mother

In an intimate conversation with PEOPLE , Angie Harmon sheds light on her experience as a single mom after her separation from Jason Sehorn in 2014. Raising three daughters—Finley, Avery, and Emery—Angie reflects on the unique challenges and resilience that come with solo parenting. The actress, now 52, shares candidly about the shift in perspective and the heightened awareness that accompanies single parenthood.

The responsibilities of being the protector, provider, and nurturer fall squarely on her shoulders, giving rise to a different set of survival skills. “When it's just you, there's a different sort of survival set of skills that take over, you pay more attention to things that you wouldn't normally. You are more aware of things that you wouldn't normally be. You learn to be independent in a different way. There's a toughness that comes along with someone who constantly has to travel by themselves and protect three girls.”

Despite the challenges, Angie Harmon acknowledges the toughness that evolves from constant solo travel and safeguarding three girls. “I'm the protector and the provider and the nurturer. I'm all the things. It's just bizarre because I'm the one that changes the light bulbs in the 12-foot ceilings and I'm the one that carries the 60-lb bag of dog food from the grocery store to the car,” she adds. Her role as a single mom encompasses not just the glamorous aspects but also the everyday tasks that highlight her independence and strength.

As Angie Harmon navigates the intricacies of being a single mom, her commitment to raising her daughters with supreme pride is surely commendable. In the tapestry of Angie Harmon's life, motherhood remains a central and cherished thread, weaving through the complexities with love and resilience.

