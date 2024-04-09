'It Was an Apple': Civil War Actress Kirsten Dunst Says Jumanji Co-Star Robin Williams Gave Her Computer as Wrap Gift

Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst spoke to Variety during an interview about receiving her first computer in her teens as a gift when production ended on Jumanji. She further recalled her time as a child actor. Another Jumanji star, Bradley Pierce, talked about the comedian Robin Williams and appreciated him as a person.

Actress Kirsten Dunst talks about how Robin Williams gave her a present during her childhood

According to People, the Spider-Man actress told Variety in an interview that she recalled Williams getting her, her first computer at age 13 as a wrap gift when the Jumanji production came to an end.

Kirsten Dunst also recalled working with "generous" co-star Robin Williams as a child actor.

"It was an Apple, the ones that came in all those different colors. He was like the most generous, kind, funny person," said Dunst.

Both Dunst and Williams starred in the 1995 film Jumanji, which featured other stars such as Bonnie Hunt, Bradley Pierce, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Neuwirth, and David Alan Grier.

While looking back at her early acting career in a video for Vanity Fair in 2021, Dunst said, "Being on the set of Jumanji watching Robin Williams was so exciting for me."

"When you're a kid, you don't appreciate things as much as when you look back as an adult. It was really special to be on that set with him."

Meanwhile, on March 6, Kirsten Dunst announced her upcoming film release on Instagram.

She wrote the caption, “Welcome to the front line. Experience Alex Garland's CIVIL WAR in IMAX beginning April 12.”

Jumanji actor Bradley Pierce talks about Robin Williams

In 2020, actor Bradley Pierce, who also starred as a young star in the film Jumanji, told CBCListen how Williams "stood up" for him and Dunst on set during demanding filming schedules, per People.

"In addition to being warm and generous and kind, he was also very protective of all of us," said Pierce, now 41.

This depicts Robin Williams' generosity and kindness towards children on the set.

Kirsten Dunst recollects her childhood memories as a child actor

Kirsten Dunst remembered the movie stars she worked with as a child, including Tom Cruise in 1994's Interview with the Vampire.

"There'd be a gorgeous Christmas tree fully decorated in my dressing room from Tom. He treated me like a princess," she recalled.

Throughout the past 35 years, Dunst has had an impressive career as an actress, showcasing her talent in various notable projects.

From her memorable performances in Marie Antoinette and the iconic Spider-Man franchise, to her involvement in the teen film Bring It On and the satirical films Dick and Drop Dead Gorgeous, she has consistently delivered exceptional work.

Furthermore, her upcoming action film Civil War further solidifies her status as a legendary Hollywood star.

