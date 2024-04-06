Who Is Colt Ford? Know More About Country Star Amid His Hospitalization After Post-Concert Heart Attack

Country musician and rapper Colt Ford was admitted to a hospital after suffering from a heart attack on 4th April, Thursday. Colt Ford is mainly known for co-writing and singing the iconic country song Dirt Road Anthem with Brantley Gilbert.

Ford suffered from the attack after a performance

According to a press release, the country artist was stricken by a heart attack in Gilbert, Arizona, where he had just finished performing at Dierks Bently’s Whiskey Row. His condition is critical now and he is in the ICU. According to the press release, the 54-year-old country star is, “currently under care in the Intensive Care Unit at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.”

This is not Cot Ford’s first health scare, however, as the singer has had eye cancer. He also suffers from an autoimmune disease called myasthenia gravis. Ford was on tour and had more dates planned for the coming few weeks including a location in Arizona and another in Nevada.

The life and career of Colt Ford

Colt Ford was born as Jason Farris Brown in 1969, in Georgia. He began his career as a professional golfer and later turned to music, especially country and hip-hop. He is known for genre-blending the two and being one of the first people to popularize rap in country music. He released his first album Ride Through the Country in December of 2008. Ford co-wrote Dirt Road Anthem alongside Brantley Gilbert for this album. However, the song was ultimately released in Gilbert’s album Halfway to Heaven. It was once again released in Jason Aldean’s 2010 album My Kinda Party.

Colt also released his second album, Chicken & Biscuits in 2010, following it up with his third album Every Chance I Get in 2011. The song Country Thang from this album debuted at no. 55 at the Country Chart week. Ford’s fourth album was Declaration of Independence, which was released in 2012 and became his first album to reach #1 on the Top Country Albums chart. A song from the album titled Back, which was a duet with Jake Owen and made top 40 in the Hot Country Songs chart.

His fifth studio album was Thanks for Listening, which came out in 2014 and was followed by Love Hope Faith in 2017. His seventh studio album, We The People Volume 1 came out in 2019. He was diagnosed with eye cancer in 2021, and after beating it, he was then diagnosed with the incurable autoimmune disease, myasthenia gravis. Colt Ford is married to Jessica Brown.

