Who is Doris Bowman? Everything to Know About Anthony Anderson's Mother

Anthony Anderson, whom you might know from acclaimed shows like Black-ish and Grown-ish, hosted the Emmy Awards last night. His mother, Doris Bowman, who co-hosts the FOX game show We Are Family with Anderson, was also hilariously incorporated into his routine. But who is Doris Bowman? Here is everything you need to know about her life, career, and her relationship with her son.

The life and career of Doris Bowman

Doris Bowman has shared that she wanted to be an actress from a very young age. But after Anthony Anderson was born in 1970, when she was just 17, she put her ambitions to rest to raise her son. She started to work as a telephone operator and later met Anderson’s stepfather Sterling Bowman, who owned a chain of clothing stores.

Doris also had Anderson’s half-brother Derrick Bowman with Sterling Bowman, and they were the perfect example of a happy family living in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, Sterling Bowman passed away in 2002. Anderson’s younger brother Derrick works as an ICU nurse and was at the forefront of the medical field during the pandemic. Derrick had appeared on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud alongside his mother and brother in 2015. Anderson has also openly talked about how proud he feels to see his little brother shining bright.

Anthony Anderson and Doris Bowman

Anybody who looks at the mother-son pair can see that they share an incredible bond. Anderson, who knows how much his mother had sacrificed to raise him had promised that he would give her everything she deserves once he is successful, and Anderson has been doing just that.

Bowman has appeared in multiple shows besides her son including some episodes of Blakc-ish, House Haunters, and To Tell The Truth. They also went on a Europe trip together for six weeks. The trip was documented and aired in Trippin’ With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris. Ahead of its release, the two appeared in an interview with PEOPLE and shared funny anecdotes about their journey.

She also co-hosts We Are Family with her son and stole the thunder at this year’s Emmys with her hilarious pop-ups as play-off Mama where she would tell the winners to get off stage when the allotted time for their speeches was up. Doris Bowman has always been really open about how proud she is of her son and their love for each other shines through.

