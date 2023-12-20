Who is Anthony Anderson's ex-wife Alvina Stewart? Exploring her life, career, and relationship with 75th Emmys host

Black-ish actor, Anthony Anderson’s and his ex-wife Alvina Anderson had been in a tumultuous marriage and the court announced their divorce back in September this year. The couple had earlier filed for divorce back in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences. However, two years later in 2017 they dismissed the petition trying to reconcile their differences. Back in March 2022, Alvina approached the court once again and signed the divorce papers.

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart had a rocky marriage post which they have filed to divorce

Filing the divorce papers for the second time, Alvina requested for spousal support in her filing as well as covering the fees of the attorney. Alvina Anderson also requested that the property acquired during the course of their marriage should be treated as community property, to be divided equally between the exes. She also requested that all the gifts, inheritances, assets, earnings, accumulations and deaths that she acquired before the marriage, should not be divided.

Taking a look at Alvina Stewart, her life and career and her role as a mother of two

Not much is public knowledge about Alvina, as she likes to stay out of the public eye. She was born in 1970, on the 18th of December in the USA. While her net worth isn’t public knowledge, her husband's net worth currently stands at $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. The duo started dating in high school, and tied the knot in a private ceremony later.

The Andersons shared two children, a daughter Kyra Anderson, 27 and a son Nathan, 23. Nathan is currently best known for his role in the Netflix show Richie Rich. When it comes to parenting the couple share similar views. They agree on not wanting to spoil their kids. At home, they had to comply with rules and focus on schoolwork, chores and community service.

In 2013, Anderson was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes and during this time Alvie encouraged him to get back to a healthy lifestyle. He spoke to the Los Angeles Times and shared, “My wife’s become an avid gym rat, and she inspires me. My children are fit too and also help me keep going.”

Back in 2015, when they had initially filed for divorce, Anderson’s reps said, “Yes, the divorce papers are public record and they have been separated for some time now.”

