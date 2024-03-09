Who Is Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt? Exploring His Life And Career On His 54th Birthday

Van Hunt has aged better than ever. As he celebrated his 54th birthday on March 8 everyone is curious to know who this guy Halle Berry has been dating for a while now. The couple shared some lovestruck pictures on Instagram from Van Hunt’s birthday bash. Halle captioned it, “Don’t count your candles, baby, just enjoy the beautiful glow!” She also called Hunt a “fine ass” while wishing him a “happy birthday”. Who is Van Hunt? Find out.

Who is Van Hunt?

The 54-year-old is a singer and songwriter by profession. Van Hunt was first spotted with actress Halle Berry in 2020, when the first photo of them together emerged in the sunshine. Since then, Halle Berry has posted pictures of the couple on vacations and red carpets. Halle Berry has acted in prominent films like the John Wick franchise, while Van Hunt is known for his guitar-based, bass-heavy songs with masterful saxophone melodies. The On the Jungle Floor singer was born in Ohio and hails from Georgia, USA. Hunt has never been married before, but the Kidnap actress has been married three times - first to Olivier Martinez, then Eric Benet, followed by David Justice.

How did Van Hunt and Halle Berry start dating?

The two met during the pandemic and grew close virtually despite the quarantine. Berry had started dropping hints since the beginning of their relationship that she had someone special. In 2020 she even posted a picture wearing his T-shirt. But Hunt has not been that expressive online over social media. Halle calls Hunt the “love of her life”.

