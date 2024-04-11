He might have nightmares': Halle Berry Opens Up About Her Kids Not Watching New Horror Movie 'Never Let Go'

Halle Berry discusses her role in the new horror film Never Let Go and why her children may not watch it, offering insights into her new role.

By Vivek Kumar
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  08:08 PM IST |  656
Halle Berry Opens Up About Her Kids
Halle Berry (PC: Getty Images)

Horror films are indeed the most captivating movie genres, yet it's equivalently difficult for makers to deliver a good horror movie. But it looks like horror fans can expect a new gripping entry to the genre as the Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry gears up with her latest project, Never Let Go. The upcoming film delves into the depths of psychological terror, offering viewers a spine-chilling experience. Yet, despite her immersion into this thrilling world, Berry reveals that her own children may not watch her new stellar performance.

Halle Berry talks about her role in her new horror thriller, Never Let Go

At CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Halle Berry shared insights into her upcoming psychological thriller, Never Let Go. In this Alexandre Aja-directed film, Berry portrays a protective mother facing unimaginable horrors to safeguard her family from an evil entity. Drawing parallels between her character and her real-life role as a mother, Berry spoke of the profound impact the role had on her. In the film, Berry tries to protect her fraternal twins from the evil spirit and contrastingly in real life, she also has two kids.

Reflecting on her character's fierce maternal instincts, Berry remarked, as retrieved via ET, "We say as mama bears ... we say, 'I will take a bullet for my kids. I will do anything for my kids.' This [role] gave me an opportunity to really play that scenario out, right, to really take a bullet for my kids. Like, really put my life out there for them in a real way. And so, yes, I think of my real kids every step of the way. It's who I am. It's what makes me.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt? Exploring His Life And Career On His 54th Birthday

Never Let Go (IMDb)

Halle Berry reveals that her children might not watch her Never Let Go

While Berry delves fearlessly into her role, she acknowledges the stark reality that her children, daughter Nahla Ariela and son Maceo-Robert, may not watch Never Let Go. She revealed that her daughter Nahla, she shares with ex-Gabriel Aubry, despite her interest in horror, might find the film's intensity unsettling. "My daughter would be slightly grossed out and wondering why I would do that to a squirrel," Berry shared. 

Halle Berry (IMDb)

Expressing concern for her son's sensitivity to horror, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, Berry shared, "My son probably won't see it. He's a little scared, like, I don't know, he might have nightmares. I don't know if he should see it just yet."

As anticipation mounts for the release of Never Let Go, audiences eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in Berry's portrayal of a mother's unwavering determination in the face of terror. Scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024, the film promises to deliver spine-tingling thrills and showcase Berry's versatility as an actress.

ALSO READ: 'My Doctor Had No Knowledge': Halle Berry Reveals How Her Perimenopause Was Misdiagnosed As Herpes

FAQs

Why is Halle Berry so famous?
Halle Berry became famous for being the first African American to win the Academy Award for best actress, which she received for her role in Monster's Ball (2001).
What movie made Halle Berry famous?
Halle Berry gained recognition for her role as a crackhead in Spike Lee's Jungle Fever (1991), but she rose to fame after her performance in Monster's Ball (2001).
