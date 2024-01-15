Who Is Harrison Ford's Wife Calista Flockhart? Exploring Her Life And Career Amid Ford's Emotional Tribute To Her At Critics Choice Awards

Harrison Ford ust won the Career Achievement award in the Critics Choice Awards this year. The actor was really emotional while receiving the award and thanked his wife of almost 14 years, Calista Flockhart. So who is Calista Flockhart? This article explores the actress’s life, career, and her relationship with Harrison Ford.

Who is Calista Flockhart? Life and Career of the actress

Calista Flockhart was born in 1964 in Illinois. She attended Rutgers University in New Brunswick and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater in 1988. Her first appearance on screen was in the soap opera Guiding Light, in which she had a minor role as a babysitter.

Flockhart went on to appear in many movies like Naked in New York, Quiz Show, The Birdcage, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999), and Fragile. Her 1994 Broadway debut was with the role of Laura in a production of The Glass Menagerie. Calista received a Clarence Derwent award for her performance in the play.

Even though Calista has appeared in many films and tv series in her career, her most notable roles were in Ally McBeal and Brothers & Sisters. In Ally McBeal, Flockhart appeared as the titular character and received a lot of praise for her amazing performance in the series. She received a Golden Globe award for her performance in the series in 1998 and was also nominated for Primetime Emmy awards three times for the same. She also won a Screen Actors Guild award and a People’s Choice award for the performance. She played the role of Kitty Walker in the critically applauded ABC series Brothers & Sisters. She has recently appeared as Cat Grant in Supergirl and was praised for her performance in the series.

Calista Flockhart’s relationship and marriage with Harrison Ford

Calista Flockhart has never been married before Ford, but she did adopt a son named Liam in 2001. She met Harrison Ford during the 2002 Golden Globes Awards where she was nominated for her role in McBeal. Ford, who was in the process of divorcing his then wife Melissa Mathison, and Flockhart began their romance almost immediately.

Despite their 22 years age gap, the two of them fell into an easy romance which continued even after Ford’s divorce with Melissa which was finalized in 2004. Ford had four children from his two previous marriages where Flockhart had her adopted son Liam. Due to Liam being only a few months old when the actor met Calista, he developed a great bond with him as well.

The pair finally made it official with their wedding in June of 2010, which was officiated by Governor Bill Richardson. Liam also attended the wedding, and it was also around this time that he was officially adopted by Harrison Ford. Calista and Ford have had an amazing marriage for the last almost 14 years and the two of them have worked numerous red carpets together.

In his speech while receiving the Critics Choice Award on Sunday, the 81 year old veteran actor thanked a lot of people in his life, including all the directors, writers, and filmmakers that he has worked with in his lifetime. He especially thanked Flockhart in his emotional speech saying, "I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support. And I need a lot of support."

