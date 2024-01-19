Who Is Going To Voice Indiana Jones In The Upcoming Video Game? Harrison Ford Ready To Hang Up The Whip For Good

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is one of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox Series X games out there right now. Developer MachineGames finally detailed the new Indiana Jones game after years of speculation, with the project first teased by Bethesda all the way back in 2021.

Bethesda Softworks released the trailer for the upcoming video game on Thursday 18 January, and fans couldn't help but notice Indy sounds a bit different as Harrison Ford isn't lending his voice to the project instead it's Troy Baker.

Harrison Ford isn't lending his voice to Indy in the upcoming video game

Bethesda Softworks unveiled the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle during XBox's Developer_Direct on Thursday. The game, set between 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark and 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, received positive reviews, but the trailer and press release did not confirm the voice of Harrison Ford, the iconic archaeologist. However, shortly after the trailer dropped, EW confirmed that legendary video game actor Troy Baker would be voicing Indy. The voice cast also includes Tony Todd as Locus, Marios Gavrilis as the villain Emmerich Voss, who Gustafsson said has the same ambition as Indy.

Ford, who received a Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, confirmed during the Dial of Destiny press tour last year that he was done with the character as a whole. The trailer does feature Baker's voice prominently, and he does sound remarkably quite like Ford in the footage that was shown.

The game hails from the design team at MachineGames, with co-founder and lead game designer Jerk Gustafsson confirming Baker's casting to EW. "He really brings forward that charm and sense of humor in such a good way. He's also a very big Indiana Jones fan, which is super cool. So he's also very invested in the game," Gustafsson insisted.

More on the upcoming video game

MachineGames has set the release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for 2024. The game, which features beautiful visuals, varied puzzle design, and authentic character combat, has been highly anticipated by fans, who are confident that Xbox will hold the 2024 release window.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to release as a console exclusive for Xbox Series X and PC and will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass subscriptions from the day of release, making it one of the most anticipated Xbox exclusives. The reason Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is not coming to PS5 or PS4 is because developer MachineGames is now owned by Microsoft Gaming, following its $7.5 billion acquisition of Bethesda in 2021.

The Indiana James game, Great Circle, is being developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games and Bethesda Softworks' creative director Todd Howard. The game aims to maintain the franchise's authenticity, an ethos that has been driving the franchise since 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark. Howard, a lifelong fan of the franchise, has joined the project as an executive producer after finishing Starfield.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a 1937 original adventure set between the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade movies. The game begins at Marshall College, an American university in Bedford, Connecticut, where Dr. Jones teaches archaeology. He embarks on a global quest to uncover a new mystery, exploring locations such as the Vatican, Egypt, and the Himalayas.

