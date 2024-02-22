This is how Geraldine Viswanathan celebrates getting recasted in MCU’s Thunderbolts; READ

Marvel fans are super stocked to see Sam Wilson pick up the mantle of Captain America alongside Red Hulk, an alter ego of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross. But they are much more excited to see his team of ruthless and bad guys taking over the silver screen in Thunderbolts. With a fabulous cast being already announced, the movie had to recast a few roles. Joining the MCU is Geraldine Viswanathan for an undisclosed role who took the place of Ayo Edebiri.

She seems to be all hyped up, and ready to be around a great cast that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova aka White Widow, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, David Ahrbour playing Red Guardian, Wyatt Russel as John Walker aka US Agent, Lewis Pullman who is rumored to play The Sentry.

How does Geraldine Viswanathan feel as she joins the MCU?

The Blockers actress was part of a fan campaign that pushed her for the role of Ms.Marvel, but unfortunately, it eventually went to Iman Vellani.

However, the Australian actress was recently pitched to play a role in the MCU's Thunderbolts alongside Harrison Ford, replacing Ayo Edebiri. Although the role has not been revealed yet, The Package actress has shared her excitement.

While talking to Comicbook.com , the newly welcomed MCU actress Geraldine Viswanathan stated that playing a character in the MCU was her dream and her “destiny.”

The Broken Hearts Gallery actress said “I've always wanted to join the universe in whatever capacity, and this just came up. There's a lot of ... It was destiny. Destiny called me on the phone and I picked up and I said, 'I'll be there.' Very excited."

Other Recasts Besides Geraldine Viswanathan

Marvel Cinematic Universe is not new to recasts and the Thunderbolts movie had to face a few too, due to a series of delays and a tight schedule of actors. It wasn't just The Bear actress who was replaced by Geraldine Viswanathan in recent times but also Steven Yeun.

The invincible voice actor was replaced by Lewis Pullman, for the supposed role of Sentry. Although the role of the Top Gun: Maverick actor has not been revealed as well, Robert Kirkman during the recast of The Walking Dead actor spoke of Marvel's most powerful character’s presence in the movie.

Thunderboltas is currently scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025, and make fans empty their wallets.

