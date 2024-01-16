Worst Emmy Snubs Of 2024 Featuring Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Selena Gomez And More

As the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards got wrapped, many were left disappointed as some of the most iconic shows and beloved actors found themselves snubbed. While Succession led the nominations with an impressive 14 nods, several noteworthy personalities like Selena Gomez, Helen Mirren, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were left empty-handed.

Let's dive into the disheartening snubs that marked the 2024 Emmy Awards.

1) Harry & Meghan: A Royal Snub

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made waves with their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, released in December 2022. The series delved into their experiences within the Royal Family, shedding light on strained relationships and internal conflicts.

Despite breaking streaming records and receiving accolades from the Hollywood Critics Awards, the Emmy nominations eluded this high-profile production, leaving fans disappointed.

2) Yellowstone's Sunset: The End Of An Era

Fans of the hit drama Yellowstone were left in dismay as the show officially bid farewell after five seasons. The show debuted in 2018, followed the Dutton family, and spawned spin-offs.

Despite its global success and critical acclaim, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards marked the end of Yellowstone's chances to bag an Emmy. As the curtains fell on this impactful series, the snub left fans longing for a final acknowledgment of its excellence.

3) Harrison Ford's Small Screen Comeback: A Missed Applause

In a surprising move, Hollywood legend Harrison Ford graced the small screen with the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking in 2023. Ford played Dr. Paul Rhoades, a co-worker of the show's protagonist.

Despite his stellar performance and the show's unique premise, the TV Academy overlooked Ford's return to television. The lack of recognition for this seasoned actor's foray into a new medium stands out as one of the notable snubs of the Emmy Awards 2024.

4) Selena Gomez's Emmy Exclusion: A Murmured Injustice

Only Murders in the Building, a comedic mystery series starring Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, captured the audience's hearts but failed to secure an Emmy nod for its leading lady. Gomez, who played a central role in the show, missed out on individual recognition despite the series garnering attention and praise.

The omission of Selena Gomez from the nominations list sparked discussions about the criteria for acknowledgment in the competitive category of television awards. Gomez even received a nomination in the Golden Globes 2024 for her applauded performance in the Only Murders in the Building.

5) Helen Mirren's Western Saga: 1923's Emmy Orphan

Helen Mirren took on the role of Cara Dutton in the prequel to Yellowstone, titled 1923. Set against a challenging historical period, Mirren's performance added depth to the Dutton family saga.

Despite her illustrious career and five previous Emmy Awards, Mirren found herself excluded from the nominations this year. The absence of acknowledgment for her portrayal of Cara Dutton left a void in recognizing outstanding performances.

The 2024 Emmy Awards, while celebrating excellence in television, also raised eyebrows with surprising omissions. As fans and critics grapple with the outcomes, it can only be expected that the coming Emmy Awards will conclude more satisfactorily, recognizing maximum acclaimed performances.

