Critics Choice Award 2024: Harrison Ford Gets Emotional Thanking His Wife After Getting Career Achievement Award

Harrison Ford, the 81-year-old actor best known for his roles in Indiana Jones and Star Wars among others was honored with the Career Achievement Award at the 29th edition of the Critics Choice Award that took place on Sunday.

Introducing the actor as a ‘hypergiant’ before handing him the statuette, director-producer James Mangold said, “A hypergiant is so big that 5 billion of our suns can be contained within it, and they’re so weighty that they pull other heavenly bodies towards them. Of course, Harrison Ford is a star, but I submit tonight that he is a variable hypergiant. A star so big, he contains multitudes. A star so unique he attracts other stars, a star so bright he has warmed each of our lives in this room, in our audience, and, likely on this planet.”

Harrison Ford and James Mangold are former collaborators, having worked together as actor and director on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

“I am happy for this honor and I appreciate it very much” - Harrison Ford

As the Critics Choice Association played a video clip highlighting his five-decade-long stint as an actor, a visibly moved Harrison Ford took the center to accept his honorary Career Achievement Award. Amid a standing ovation from the crowd at the ceremony, Ford began his acceptance speech on a lighter note. “Come on. I only have three minutes,” he quipped. Continuing his speech, the veteran actor said, “First of all, I’m really happy to be here tonight to see what our business is turning into and all of the talented people who are getting opportunities that probably would not have existed in my early part of my career. I'm very happy about that.”

“I am here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful writers, directors, and filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky. I'm happy for this honor, and I appreciate it very much,” he added.

Harrison Ford expressed gratitude to his ‘lovely wife’ in his heartfelt speech

Thanking his real-life leading lady, the Star Wars actor said, “I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support.”

The couple have been together for more than two decades now. They met and began dating after the 2002 Golden Globes Awards. They are 22 years apart, with Ford being 81 and Flockhart being 59.

Harrison Ford’s Cinematic Legacy: A Spotlight on His most iconic films

Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round marked Harrison Ford’s acting debut in 1966 and the actor never looked back since then. He went on to act in iconic films like Blade Runner, The Fugitive, Witness, All Force One, and more. He was also a part of the Indiana Jones and the Star Wars franchise which made him the legend and iconic actor that he is today.

