Who Is Morgan Wallen's Ex-Fiancée KT Smith? All About Her Amid Reports of Alleged Connection to His Bar Arrest

Morgan Wallen who was supposed to hit the road for his tour has landed behind bars. The heartbreaking news for him is not his legal troubles, but the realization that his true love has married another person.

Here’s a brief about Katie “KT” Smith, who happened to be the country artist's Fiancée.

Who is KT Smith?

KT Smith was born in Florida and is a social media influencer. As per her blog post, she lived in Florida until she was 12. Her parents got divorced when she was just a toddler, and her father died when she was only 4 years old.

She was then raised by her mom and had attended between 10 and 15 different schools. After she turned 12, she moved to Knoxville, Tennessee. She still had to change a lot of houses with her mom, about which Smith had once written, "Regardless of moving, my mom still gave me the best life even being a single mom. We have the best memories together — and are still creating them."

KT Smith worked as a social media intern with her church. This is the same time when she was dating the country singer. Soon she left the church job after getting into an accident and losing her car.

When the Thinkin' Bout Me singer posted about his relationship with KT, she gained over 100,000 followers, which gave her career a great headstart.

She had met Wallen over Snapchat in 2016, and the two soon started dating. After only a few months of dating, the two got engaged; however, the pair broke off their engagement soon after.

The couple had an on-and-off relationship for a few years before welcoming their son, Indigo, in July 2020.

However, Smith sooner entered into a new relationship, with Luke Scornavacco. This is also the same person, she announced her engagement with in March 2024. In the same week of March, KT then announced her marriage to Scornavacco. This was just a few days before the arrest of Morgan Wallen.

The Wasted on You singer was arrested on April 7, 2024.

Morgan Wallen being arrested

Morgan Wallen, who had just kickstarted his tour on April 4, 2024, was arrested for throwing a chair off the top of a rooftop bar in Nashville. A few reports suggest that it could be from his heartbreak upon learning that KT Smith is married to another person now.

As per a few sources, the Daily Mail reported, "KT's marriage to Luke (Scornavacco) last week just crushed him."

"Whatever happened at that bar had to be reality hitting him in the face over losing the love of his life," the source further stated.

Further talking about the recent incident, the source stated, "Morgan has never gotten over her even though he couldn't stay faithful to her. And now another man is going to be raising his son."

Somewhere around 2019, KT alleged in her blog, "We were off and on the third year, still talking 24/7 and seeing each other every time he was in town and I would still go on the road with him. But being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions. He wasn't the most faithful."

A few reports according to Page Six also suggest that the whole event had nothing to do with the marriage of his ex-fiancée. However, the representatives of Wallen have not yet responded to any questions asked by the press.

