Country Star Morgan Wallen Arrested In Downtown Nashville; Here’s What We Know So Far

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of an alleged offense. Not cited by Pinkvilla but external sources. Reader discretion advised.

Morgan Wallen was already in the news after his performance at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. However, on April 8, 2024, the country music star was reportedly arrested on grounds of felony charges. The singer faced this incident on Broadway. What exactly happened? Find out.

Why did Morgan Wallen get arrested?

ALSO READ: Did Morgan Wallen Fans Boo Taylor Swift After Indianapolis Show Incident? Find Out

The country star was charged with three counts of a felony on April 8, 2024, early morning. This was in connection with an incident that occurred at Eric Church on Broadway. As per the reports, a few Metro Nashville police officers were standing in front of the Chief’s Bar on Broadway when this happened. A chair fell over them just saving them by a few inches and landing a few feet from where they were standing. This incident happened late at night on April 7, 2024. When officers asked around, the staff members alleged that Wallen threw the chair from the sixth floor of the building. This was also mentioned in the arrest report. The officers got a video in which the 30-year-old was seen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," as mentioned in the report. Officers were also informed that Wallen had laughed later after throwing the chair.

What were the charges on Morgan Wallen?

The Cowgirls singer was arrested on three counts of felony endangerment for the lives of two officers who were present in the vicinity of the incident, and the public, as per the arrest report. He was also charged with disorderly conduct. The bond is set for $15,250 and the court date is May 3, 2024, as per the Davidson County Criminal Court website. This is also the time Morgan's tour takes to Nashville on May 2 and May 3. Worrick Robinson, Morgan’s attorney, gave this statement on April 8, 2024 saying, “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

As we wait to see what happens with Wallen, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Morgan Wallen Bags Country Artist of The Year And Country Album of The Year