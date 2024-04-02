iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Morgan Wallen Bags Country Artist of The Year And Country Album of The Year

Morgan Wallen, with his strong country music talent, stole the spotlight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. This talented songwriter, known for his infectious tunes, took home the top prizes in two major categories.

Let's discuss how the evening went for the Thinkin' Bout Me artist.

Morgan Wallen wins in two categories

Morgan Wallen, the country artist best known for his songs such as Last Night, Wasted On You, Whiskey Glasses, and more, was a name that was heard not just once, but twice at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024.

The grand night, celebrated in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, saw the singer being called up to the stage as he won in two of the most prominent categories within the country segment.

The Spin On You singer was named Country Artist Of The Year, and his album, One Thing At A Time, earned him the title of Country Album Of The Year.

Although Wallen won the two aforementioned categories, the Thought You Should Know singer wasn't present to collect the trophies at one of the most star-studded nights in the music industry.

It is speculated that the tight schedule Morgan Wallen is facing ahead of his world tour, One Night at a Time 2024, which starts on April 4, might not have allowed him the opportunity to attend the iHeartRadio event.

The stated tour will run for four consecutive months, with its final date being August 8, 2024.

Morgan Wallen’s 2023 win

The country star's name, which was announced twice this year, wasn't the first time it had resonated through the ambiance of the iHeartRadio Awards. Last year also, Morgan Wallen was named Country Artist Of The Year.

This is the most prestigious award in the country music category, and with his recent win, the More Than My Hometown artist has become a two-time winner for two consecutive years.

Wallen has now established himself as the biggest artist in the country music industry. This year, the I Deserve A Drink singer was also nominated in several other categories, including Country Song of the Year for his track Last Night, Best Lyrics, and a few more.

However, Lainey Wilson's Heart Like a Truck and Taylor Swift were announced as the winners of the Country Song of the Year and Best Lyrics categories, respectively.

