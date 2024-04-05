Who Was Adrian Schiller? Know More About The Last Kingdom Star As He Passes Away At 60

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

On 3 April 2024, fans of Netfix's The Last Kingdom were taken aback by the saddening news of Adrian Schiller's passing.

It was truly a shocking moment for all. Throughout his career, the British actor has accomplished so much. Let's delve into all the fascinating details about him.

Who was Adrian Schiller?

Adrian Schiller was one of the most hardworking artists, with a career spanning over thirty years. He stepped into the field of acting through an episode of Prime Suspect.

Along with his brilliant skills on screen and love for the art of acting, he was also the face of the anti-drink driving PIF "Moment of Doubt" on British TV. The campaign was part of the Think! Road Safety initiative that ran from 2007.

The advert won the Best Casting award at the BTACA awards.

Born on 21 February 1964 in London, the artist is also known for the talent he portrayed in 2017's Beauty and the Beast, Suffragette, and Bright Star.

He played the role of Æthelhelm the Elder, who was the main antagonist in the Netflix series The Last Kingdom. Besides this, he has also appeared in historical dramas such as The Musketeers on the BBC.

The late actor is widely appreciated for his role as Mr Penge, which he played for three seasons in the series Victoria. He was recently seen acting in an Australian theatre production, The Lehman Trilogy.

Adrian Schiller dies at 60

The saddening news of the passing of Adrian Schiller was announced by his agent.

"His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details are yet available," the released statement from his agent read.

It further mentioned, "He has died far too soon, and we are devastated by the loss."

Speaking of his recent work with the Australian theater, his agent went on to say that Adrian Schiller was "looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco".

Upon receiving this news that shocked the entire movie industry, Rufus Norris, the outgoing director of the National Theatre, posted his thoughts on social media, stating that he was "deeply saddened and shocked" by the news.

Talking more about The Musketeers actor, Norris went on to say, "Adrian was a wonderful actor, and the National Theatre had the pleasure of working with him throughout the breadth of his career."

"His recent performance as Henry Lehman in the Australian premiere of The Lehman Trilogy was superb, and his presence within the company will be greatly missed," he further wrote.

