Who Was Harry Belafonte’s Ex-Wife, Julie Robinson Belafonte? Know More About Her As She Passes Away At 95

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Julie Mary Robinson Belafonte, a cherished actress and dancer celebrated for her leading performances with the Katherine Dunham Dance Company, died of cardiopulmonary failure on March 9th, 2024, at 9:20 am at the age of 95. Julie's life was a rich blend of love, activism, and artistic creativity.

The star was married to Harry Belafonte, a prominent American singer, actor, and social activist, known for his contributions to the entertainment industry and civil rights movement. He gained fame for his calypso music and hit songs like Day-O (The Banana Boat Song). Belafonte also had a successful career as an actor, appearing in films such as Carmen Jones" and Island in the Sun. Sadly he passed away in 2023 due to congestive heart failure.

"Our mother left us within months of our father, Harry Belafonte, her first and only husband and partner of 50 years, until their divorce in 2007. Julie's journey was intertwined with love, as she became his political companion and wife. Together, they shared a life filled with political organizing, activism, love, laughter, and artistic inspiration. Julie bore witness to the turbulent times of the 1960’s Civil Rights Era, marched along side her husband, endured racial hatred and abuse through the years when a high profile relationship and marriage between a Black man and a White woman was dangerous. Bearing children in that climate was an affirmation of their commitment to the need for diversity in the world. Together, they navigated the complexities of life with unwavering commitment, leaving an indelible mark on the world around them. Their home was a tapestry of inclusivity, a hot spot for artists and political luminaries to gather, and it is comforting for us to know that she is joining our father after a lifetime together," said Gina and David Belafonte in a joint statement. Let's take a moment and explore more details about Julie Robinson Belafonte and her background and life.

Her daughter Gina Belafonte took to Instagram and shared a series of beautiful pictures remembering her, with a caption "Love you mamma!"

Who was Julie Mary Robinson Belafonte?

Julie Belafonte, also known as Julie Mary Robinson Belafonte, was a notable figure known for her involvement in the arts and her vibrant personality. She served as an instructor at the Dunham School, where she taught prominent dancers such as Alvin Ailey. Julie's life intersected with renowned individuals like Marlon Brando, with whom she had a relationship during their time touring with the show "A Streetcar Named Desire." Ultimately, Brando introduced her to Harry Belafonte, whom she married in 1957.

Julie was described as being ahead of her time, known for her political activism, refined style, and love for celebrations and cultural exploration. She was known to host lively gatherings and spontaneous dance parties, spreading joy wherever she went.

More about Julie Belafonte's family members

Julie Belafonte leaves behind her children, Gina and David Belafonte. Gina, alongside her husband Scott McCray and their daughter Maria, will remember Julie's zest for life. Similarly, David, accompanied by his wife Malena Belafonte and their children Sarafina and Amadeus, carries on Julie's spirit of creativity and passion. Additionally, Julie's stepchildren, Adrienne Biesemeyer Belafonte and Shari Belafonte, join in honoring her memory, cherishing the moments they shared with her.

