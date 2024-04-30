Big Planet Made Entertainment has officially announced that Lee Seung Gi is the newest artist that they will be representing from now on. The actor is known for various roles but he is most popular for starring in the K-drama, Vagabond. Furthermore, the company extends a warm welcome to the actor through a social media post.

BPM Entertainment announces Lee Seung Gi's arrival

On April 30, 2024, Big Planet Made Entertainment confirmed the news of Lee Seung Gi joining their agency. Through a social media post, they made the announcement and also extended the heartiest greetings to the actor on his new venture with the company. The caption of the post reads, “Welcome to Big Planet Made, SEUNGGI!”.

Furthermore, the company also expresses its excitement to start a new chapter with Lee Seung Gi and looks forward to the new journey together. They urge the fans and viewers to show support and wait for many projects to come. A representative of the company also said that they will spare no effort in promoting the artist and taking him to new heights of success.

The company was founded by MC Mong alongside Park Jang Geun, and Kim Dong Jun serves as the CEO. Established in 2021, Soyou was the first artist to be signed under the company. They have maintained a strategic alliance with Swing Entertainment, CJ Entertainment’s subsidiary and Million Market.

Subsequently, SHINee’s Taemin has also joined the company after parting ways with SM Entertainment. Currently, the agency houses Huh Gak, Ha Sung Woon, Lee Mu Jin, Be'O, Ren, and VIVIZ.

More about Lee Seung Gi and his future activities

Lee Seung Gi is known for starring in various popular K-dramas such as Brilliant Legacy, My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, The King 2 Hearts, Gu Family Book, You're All Surrounded, A Korean Odyssey, Mouse, The Law Cafe, and more. However, apart from acting, he is also an excellent singer and has given several hits throughout his career, such as Because You're My Woman, Will You Marry Me, Return, and The Ordinary Man.

Following his dispute with Hook Entertainment in 2022 over non-transparency of payments and unfair settlements. The artist filed a criminal lawsuit against the CEO and terminated the contract. Recently, it has been announced that Season 2 of Vagabond is in the works, and the actor is in talks to return to the show.

