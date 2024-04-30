Kate Middleton Receives Heartfelt Gifts From School Students Amid Cancer Treatment; Deets Inside

Kate Middleton has received immense love and support from the public amid her ongoing cancer treatment. Recently, Kate Middleton received some heartwarming gifts from a local school in the U.K. According to GBN, Prince William, Middleton's husband, visited St Michael's Church of England School earlier this month, and he returned with presents for Middleton. According to GNB, Middleton's husband, Prince William, visited St. Michael's Church of England school earlier this month. The Prince of Wales left with gifts for Middleton.

In March, after being absent from royal duties, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months prior, her doctors diagnosed her with cancer. They also requested privacy from everyone to recover. She had already been under media scrutiny due to her sudden disappearance from public duties and a Mother's Day photoshopped picture controversy.

What gifts did Kate Middleton get from school students?

St. Michael's Church of England School's senior mental health lead, Kerry Whitehouse, shared that the students gifted Middleton thoughtful items, such as Lego sunflowers. Whitehouse explained that building things can be therapeutic, and sunflowers represent happiness, positivity, and strength. Additionally, sunflower seeds are a symbol of sowing seeds of positivity. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

"We didn't want to give flowers, but something significant to represent the theme of the day," Whitehouse shared. "He thanked us and said the Lego would go down well in the house." She later added that they also gave Middleton a crocheted starfish, "which comes with the story about making a difference to others."

Advertisement

More updates about Kate Middleton's health

Kate Middleton released a video after her sudden disappearance from the public forum and shared details about her health, including her diagnosis of cancer. She is currently under treatment and wishes for privacy and cooperation from everyone to heal.

Middleton explained that she needed time to recover from surgery before starting treatment. She also needed time to explain everything to her children. She asked for privacy while she finished her treatment. She said her husband, Prince William, was a great source of comfort and reassurance. She added that she was getting better every day.

Fans poured in wishes of speedy recovery for Middleton on social media, including Meghan Merkle and Prince Harry, who shared that they had no clue about her ill health and cancer diagnosis prior to Middleton sharing it with the public.

ALSO READ: Exploring the Net Worth, Wealth, And Fortune of 'If I Ain't Got You' Singer Alicia Keys

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say