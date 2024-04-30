SEVENTEEN’s Woozi reveals he wrote THANKS overnight due to tight deadline; Know full story

SEVENTEEN has dropped their highly anticipated compilation album 17 IS RIGHT HERE and to commemorate the special day, member Woozi came on live. During his live Woozi shared unknown facts about SEVENTEEN’s songs, one of them being THANKS. He revealed that the song was written overnight.

Woozi shares unknown details about SEVENTEEN’s song THANKS

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi is also the boy band’s main music producer. He is regarded as one of the most talented songwriters and music producers of the generation.

SEVENTEEN dropped its anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024. To mark the day and celebrate it with fans Woozi came live on Weverse and talked about SEVENTEEN’s music and the way they came to be.

Woozi during his Weverse live opened up about SEVENTEEN’s song THANKS and shared that he wrote the song hurriedly overnight because of tight deadlines. He needed to have something to show something to the company the next day and so he penned it down in a rush.

When Woozi said this about the song THANKS one fan commented that this was like a superpower when in crisis and he (Woozi) reached the deadline. Woozi laughingly replied to the comment by asking whether it was like a superpower and even if it was, that can not be a habit.

Know more about Woozi

Woozi born Lee Ji Hoon is known by his stage name. Woozi is a member and one of the main producers of SEVENTEEN. He is the leader of the Vocal unit of SEVENTEEN.

Woozi has time and again proven his mastery in the art of music by creating hit songs for the boy band and has also written for other artists. 17 IS RIGHT HERE, their newest anthology album is written and composed by Woozi along with Bumzu.

Woozi has also established himself as a soloist by releasing his first mixtape Ruby on January 3, 2022. He also released an OST Miracle for the K-drama The Tale of Nokdu. This year, Woozi finally dropped the emotional track What Kind of Future on his late friend ASTRO’s Moonbin’s birthday on January 26, 2024.

