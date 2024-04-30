Grammy Award-Winning Singer Ciara To Mentor Top 7 Contestants At American Idol Season 22? Here's What We Know

Singer and songwriter Ciara will lead the top 7 contestants on American Idol season 22 during the May weekend. The singer will guide these seven contestants, and they will qualify for the top 5. The article talks about the singer and her role in the reality show, followed by the show results.

Read on to know the names of the top 7 contestants and how the show will move ahead with them.

Singer Ciara to guide top 7 contestants of the show

Singer and actress Ciara will guide the top 7 American Idol contestants of the show on May 5, Sunday, which will be aired on ABC. Furthermore, she will be coaching them through a theme night, Songs That Make Me Wanna Dance.

As cited by USA Today, the seven contestants are Will Moseley, Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, Julia Gagnon, Triston Harper, Emmy Russell, and McKenna Faith Breinholt.

Speaking of those contestants, they will sing and perform again during the Sunday episode of May 5 on Adele Night. They will take on the iconic and successful hits of the beloved 16-time Grammy winner and bestselling artist Adele, while the country will be voting live for the Top 5. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Apart from this, Meghan Trainor will be back on stage to perform her new music single, Been Like This.

As per Gold Derby’s latest updates, on May 12, the Top 5 American Idol finalists will return to Disneyland for Disney Night, an annual tradition since the singing competition moved to ABC.

About the famed singer Ciara

Ciara Princess Harris is a singer, actor, dancer, author, entrepreneur, and music composer. According to Gold Derby, the Grammy-winning superstar has sold over 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide, including chart-topping hits. Recently, she scored an NAACP Image award for her role as Nettie in the 2023 adaptation film The Color Purple.

Results of the American Idol show

According to Hazleton Standard Speaker, within less than 24 hours after Sunday’s shocking results, the American Idol competition moved forward with the Judge’s Song Contest.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie gave their Top 8 picks on what they should sing on the April 29 episode. In between the solo performances, the hopefuls also teamed up on some of the judge’s biggest hits. Host Ryan Seacrest announced the two were in danger based on America’s votes. As per the rule, the judge who won the contest will be given a round out of the Top 7.

In conclusion, Katy won the judge’s song contest. Ryan revealed that Kaibrienne Richins and McKenna Faith Breinholt were in the bottom two. Perry made her decision to save and rescue McKenna, which meant it was the elimination round for Richins.

ALSO READ: Who Is Scotty McCreery? Meet The Former American Idol Winner As He Returns To Show As A Performer

Advertisement

ALSO READ: American Idol Season 22: Which Contestants Got Eliminated After Shania Twain Mentored Top 10? Find Out