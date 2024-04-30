Priyanka Chopra reveals leaving daughter Malti with mom Madhu on work day; quips, ‘She’s returning the favor’

Priyanka Chopra, who was recently in India for a short period of time, is currently filming for her upcoming movie in France. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti Marie, is accompanying her and has often been spotted on the sets.

Now, Priyanka has shared that Malti was being looked after by her mother, Madhu Chopra, on a long work day, remarking that the latter is “returning the favor.”

Priyanka Chopra on leaving daughter Malti Marie with her mother Madhu Chopra

Today, April 30, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and engaged in a live session with her followers. She was on her way to work early in the morning.

During the chat, Priyanka revealed that she was preparing for a long day of work, saying, “It’s a big day on set today. We will probably be shooting till late at night. Lots of stunts today.”

Talking about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas being at home with her mother, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka said, "Malti is at home with my mom, which is really nice. My mom was telling me a story about how when she went to work, when I was younger, she'd leave me with my grandma and go to work feeling a sense of calm. And I think she's returning the favor to me, which is lovely."

Watch the full live session here!

Priyanka also disclosed that Malti went to the beach on Monday, where she really enjoyed herself.

About Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming movie Heads of State

Heads of State is an action comedy starring Priyanka Chopra alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Speaking of her film during the live, Priyanka expressed that it was a lot of fun and she was having a great time. She revealed, “My last 7 days of shoot and I wrap this one. Then to the next one which is also very exciting.”

Looking ahead, Priyanka will be working on The Bluff and the second season of the series Citadel. She admitted to missing doing Hindi movies and said that she was looking for and waiting for the right project to come along.

