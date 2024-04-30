When Late Queen Elizabeth II Broke THIS Royal Protocol At Prince William And Kate Middleton's 2011 Wedding

As Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton marked their 13th marriage anniversary on April 29, royal fans looked back on an accidental faux pas the late Queen Elizabeth made at the couple’s grand wedding ceremony back in 2011. Royal etiquette dictates that a woman should always get down on the curbside of the street. However, on the aforementioned date, Queen Elizabeth II had to slide across the car seat to get out on the right side because her car falsely parked on the reverse side.

“The Queen got out on the wrong side and there was a bit of a fluster,” etiquette expert Alexandra Masservy noted on the A Right Royal podcast, per Us Weekly. “The correct protocol for her was to be on the curbside, and she was on the reverse side.”

The origins of the ancient Royal protocol — Messervy explains

On the above-stated podcast, Messervy informed that the still-persistent royal etiquette stems from when royals rode in carriages and horses. "The gentlemen enjoyed the outside of the pavement while the women were on the other to avoid the mud." Needless to say, the late Queen got out of the car and made it inside Westminster Abbey to bless her grandson, William, now 41, and his wife, Kate, now 42.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s 13th wedding anniversary

To celebrate their wedding anniversary on Monday, the future King and Queen of Britain shared a never-before-seen portrait from their special day, captioning it, “13 years ago today!”

This year, however, presented unexpected challenges for William and Kate, as the princess revealed her cancer diagnosis in March after a prolonged absence from public service. Throughout this difficult time, Prince William has been a steadfast source of support for his beloved, as Kate herself has shared. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you,” the Princess of Wales said in a March 22 video, sharing her cancer diagnosis.

William and Kate are parents to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

