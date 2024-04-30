If you thought that Rishab Shetty went berserk with Kantara: A Legend, wait till you hear what the visionary actor-director has in mind for the film’s prequel Kantara: Chapter 1. The film has already created quite the hype with its intriguing first look teaser, featuring Rishab Shetty in a menacing avatar.

Rishab Shetty’s marvelous Kantara: Chapter 1 sets

Now, to add to the excitement, it is being reported that Rishab Shetty has huge plans for Kantara: Chapter 1. According to reports, the prequel is going to raise the bar for filmmaking in India. The first part was shot on a minimal budget but the makers are going all out for the second part with a massive production budget allotted for custom-built sets in Rishab Shetty’s hometown of Kundapura. Apparently, the sets constructed are one of the largest since Ramoji Film City.

The indoor set has been designed with a dimension of 200x200 square feet, making it a marvel of technology, featuring air-conditioning, a dubbing suite as well as an editing suite. The makers are ensuring that no compromise is made on the quality of the movie.

Further, according to reports, this initiative by producers Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty has led to the creation of many jobs. More than 600 carpenters are currently on the job from across India, including technicians from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad who have all settled in Kundapura for the time being. Actors are also being trained in Kalaripayattu and horse-riding, all under one roof, ensuring maximum utilization of the resources.

Kantara Chapter 1 first look teaser

More about Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the record-breaking smash hit Kantara: A Legend. The film follows the events leading up to Kantara. Much like the first part, Rishab Shetty will don the roles of director and actor. Hombale Films will return as producers once again, with Ajaneesh Loknath also returning as the film’s music director.

The remaining details about the cast and crew of Kantara: Chapter 1 are yet to be revealed by the makers. The film is expected to hit the big screens in December 2024 if everything goes according to plan.

