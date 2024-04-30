'Kim Soo Hyun if you won't marry...': Queen of Tears cast to unveil funny off-cam stories in special episodes; Watch

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears has concluded a successful run on April 28. On the viewer's demand, the show is all set to release a special episode, that will be broadcast in two parts. The drama’s network has unveiled a teaser for the same, delivering a glimpse into a hilarious commentary by the cast on the behind-the-scenes moments.

Queen of Tears releases funny cast reactions to behind-the-scenes moments in teaser for upcoming special episodes

On April 30, Queen of Tears’ broadcasting network tvN released a short clip, serving as a teaser for the special episodes. The clip features all the major cast including Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Joo Bin, and more as they react to their scenes and share funny off-camera stories.

Watch Queen of Tears’ special episode’s teaser below:

Find out more about Queen of Tears special episodes

At the same time, insider reports suggested that the cast won’t be able to gather together for the special broadcast due to conflicting schedules. The latest teaser showed that the stars will be appearing separately while reacting to the behind-the-scenes titbits.

However, Kim Do Hyun and Jang Yoo Ju, who respectively portrayed Kim Soo Hyun’s brother and sister in Queen of Tears, will be appearing together as hosts for the special episodes, delivering special commentaries.

Know more about Queen of Tears

Penned by screenwriter Park Ji Eun, Queen of Tears centers around the whirlwind love story of Baek Hyun Woo, a legal director of Queens Group, and Hong Hae In, the chaebol heiress of that large conglomerate.

Despite their contrasting backgrounds, they end up getting married. However, their love and marriage both face major crises while the couple tries to cling to happiness.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won star as Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, captivating viewers with their on-screen chemistry.

In addition, Park Sung Hoon stars as a mysterious investigator with cunning plans and close ties to Hong Hae In and his family. Kwak Dong Yeon transforms into Hong Soo Cheol and Lee Joo Bin portrays his wife Cheon Da Hye.

Premiered on March 9, Queen of Tears has a successful run and the first special episode is all set to release next Saturday, May 4 at 9:20 pm KST (5:50 PM IST).

