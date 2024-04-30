Billy Joel's Uptown Girl: Who Is It About? Exploring Song's History As Singer's And Christie Brinkley's Video Go Viral

The song, which has been a party anthem for generations, has a very peculiar story. The artist Billy Joel did imagine a few things during the making of this track. While we explore the song and talk about its popularity, let’s also discuss the inspiration behind it.

Billy Joel about Uptown Girl

While talking to DJ Howard Stern in his recent interview, Billy Joel revealed a few secrets about his globally acclaimed track, Uptown Girl.

Talking to Stern, he mentioned that the song, which was originally named Uptown Girls, was in progress when he had a few important people in his life around him. These important people are, namely, Whitney Houston, his ex-girlfriend, and supermodel Elle Macpherson, as well as his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

As per a report by Smooth Radio, the song is about his relationship and romantic days with Macpherson. However, the song then went on to become a tale about his then-about-to-be wife, who is another big name in the modeling industry, Brinkley.

During the interview, the We Didn't Start the Fire singer mentioned, "The fact that I can attract such a beautiful woman as Christie should give hope to every ugly guy in the world!"

Talking about the two beautiful women Joel had dated, Brinkley and Macpherson, they were the most acclaimed supermodel during the 1980s era.

This was about the lyrics. Now coming to the musical influence of this hit track, Billy opened by saying that the song's music style was inspired by that of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Christie Brinkley and the song

Now that we know that the model Christie Brinkley was one of the inspirations behind the track, it is crucial to know that she even starred in the music video of this same song.

While Billy and his backup singers are shown to be working as car mechanics in the video of Uptown Girl, Brinkley is shown to arrive in a Rolls-Royce.

Further in the video, Billy and the singers are shown dancing around the actress.

The video of Uptown Girl also shows a poster of Christie in the garage, while a billboard right outside and above the garage also has her picture in an advertisement for Uptown Cosmetics.

In the end, Billy and Christie are then shown to ride on a motorcycle together while taking off from the garage.

Talking about the relationship between Brinkley and Joel, they both got married on March 23, 1985. However, after great and long years, they both separated their paths in August 1994.

Together, they have a kid named Alexa Ray Joel, who was born on December 29, 1985.

