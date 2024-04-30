Will There Be Austin Powers 4? Mike Myers Reveals During 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Appearance

The movie franchise of Austin Powers has aged like a fine wine. While making an appearance on the red carpet at the recently held auspicious event of the Hollywood industry, Mike Myers may have hinted at an upcoming installment of the stated film.

Are we getting a fourth Austin Powers movie? Let's learn as the actor plays coy.

Mike Myers about Austin Powers 4

It has been already more than two decades since we last saw Mike Myers taking up one of the most appreciated roles of a spy, in the Austin Powers universe. And with time, the fans have just gotten eager to have a look at another installment, at least being in progress.

While they await to watch a new part of Austin Powers on the big screen, anytime soon, Mike Myers might have just poked them, leaving them excited even more.

While they await to watch a new part of Austin Powers on the big screen, anytime soon, Mike Myers might have just poked them, leaving them excited even more.

The acclaimed actor of the most loved franchise was present during the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood. During the event which was held on Saturday, Myers was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight, where he was seen walking on the red carpet.

At the event, where Nicole Kidman was the guest of honor, the Shrek actor was asked the question that all his fans have been wondering about.

The host Deidre Behar asked him about the possibility of another installment and his return to the comedy franchise.

While addressing the rumors surfacing about the movie, Myers carefully approached the question by stating, "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project."

While talking further on the same topic, Myers was asked if there are more tales that might have not been told yet in the movie franchise, to which the Inglorious Basterds actor said, "Absolutely."

Mike Myers has previously hinted at the development of the movie as well. During his February 2019 interview with the same publisher, he mentioned that the next Austin Powers film might “be from Dr. Evil's point of view. But again I can neither confirm nor deny such existence. That's all I'm going to say."

The 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala

During the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, Nicole Kidman was honored for her work, career, and offerings in the Hollywood film industry.

She was honored as she has been recognized by her peers, as well as the scholars, while also being the actress who has been a perfect example of a legend throughout her long career.

She was recognized as well as celebrated by Reese Witherspoon, along with Naomi Watts and Morgan Freeman. However, Meryl Streep was the one who presented her with the actual honor.

Talking about her Mike Myers mentioned, "I think she's one of the most versatile (performers)," while adding that people “admire her” and also “like her,” which is rare to happen.

