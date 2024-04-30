'13 Years Ago Today': Kate Middleton And Prince William Shares Unseen Photo From Wedding Day On Anniversary
The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton have shared an unpublished photograph of their wedding day back in 2011 on their 13th marriage anniversary.
Royal couple Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their 13th marriage anniversary by sharing a breathtaking, never-before-seen photograph from their wedding day. The pair marked the occasion by sharing an unpublished photo on social media on April 29th. “13 years ago today!” read the caption of this unseen glimpse of their royal wedding in 2011.
Kate Middleton and Prince William dazzle in unseen photo on their thirteenth wedding anniversary
The timeless black-and-white photograph shows Prince William and Princess Kate all smiles, standing next to each other with the radiant bride clutching her bouquet made of lily of the valley which was Queen Elizabeth’s favorite flower. They were photographed by Millie Pilkington who has worked with the British Royal family on numerous occasions like the 1st year anniversary portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.
As seen in the photo, for the church ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Kate donned Queen Elizabeth’s Cartier Halo Tiara with an Alexander McQueen white V-neck gown. The Prince of Wales changed into a different outfit after tying the knot — initially donning the red tunic of his then-role of Colonel in Chief of the Irish Guards (a position since taken over by his wife in 2022), he later appeared in the new photograph wearing the distinguished black uniform of the Blues and Royals.
Best wishes pour in for Kate Middleton and Prince William amidst the princess' cancer diagnosis
The British Royal duo celebrated their wedding anniversary shortly after the Prince of Wales officially resumed his public duties after Princess Kate's cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer post abdominal surgery back in March which is when the couple decided to take a break from official duties. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished her “health and healing” upon hearing the news.
Photographer Millie Pilkington took to Instagram to share the unseen photo of Kate and William captioning, "Wishing the @princeandprincessofwales the very happiest wedding anniversary. Can’t believe it is 13 years ago almost to the hour, that I took this portrait. So excited and honoured that they should wish to share it."
In honor of Prince William and Princess Kate’s anniversary, Westminster Abbey posted an emotional video on social media from their 2011 fairy-tale wedding. It featured their siblings, Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton along the London crowd cheering for the newlyweds as they waltz away in their horse carriage.
