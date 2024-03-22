Will Eminem Release His 12th Studio Album This Year? Dr Dre Shares Exciting Update After Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

It seems like fans, this is going to be the best news for evergreen Eminem fans. Dr. Dre revealed that Eminem's 12th studio album is underway and set for release in 2024. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!,

"Let me tell you something. Let me explain something to you right now, Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year," said Dre. "And I actually talked to him, and he said it's OK for me to make that announcement right here on this show."

"So, he has an album coming out — I’ve got songs on it, and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow," detailed Dre.

He added, Despite working with Slim Shady (Eminem's pseudonym) on the upcoming project, the co-founder of Death Row Records confessed uncertainty about the final sound of the album

"[Eminem] holds his music close to his chest, so I haven't even heard everything," said the rapper and record producer

Earlier in the week, the co-founder of Beats Electronics was celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Snoop Dogg and Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, who appeared alongside Dre on Jimmy Kimmel Live, were in attendance, along with Eminem, to show their support at the ceremony.

A brief history of Dr Dre and Eminem's friendship

What can we say about Dr. Dre and Eminem's relationship? Without Dr. Dre, Eminem's name is incomplete. The duo has shared a solid friendship over the last decades.

According to The List, Dr. Dre played a significant role in Eminem's rise to success in the music industry. Not only did Dre pave the way for Eminem's career, but he also co-owns Aftermath Entertainment, the record label to which Eminem is signed. Their collaboration extended beyond the studio as they became business partners. Shady Records, founded by Eminem, entered a 50-50 deal with Aftermath Entertainment to sign 50 Cent, despite initial doubts from Dr. Dre.

Their bond grew stronger through a tragic shared incident. In 2007, Eminem battled substance abuse and sought treatment in rehab. During this time, Dr. Dre tragically lost his son to an accidental overdose, adding another layer of connection between the two.

At the beginning of Eminem's career, he faced challenges establishing himself in the rap genre. However, Dr. Dre recognized his talent upon hearing his music and continued to support him throughout his journey. Their professional collaboration blossomed into a lifelong friendship.

The duo made headlines when they appeared together at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige. Their performance captivated audiences and showcased their lasting partnership.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden, Dre discussed his collaborative bond with Eminem, asserting that he believes the Love Yourself artist can out-rap anyone, regardless of being labeled as a white guy.

"His imagination is off the charts, and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that. I think he’s the best MC ever. Point blank, period," he said. "Of course, there are going to be arguments about that because he’s a white guy. I don’t think anyone that’s rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone."

A look into Eminem's massive global fan base

Eminem, born Marshall Mathers III, has a massive global fan base with a whopping 41.7 million followers on Instagram and a successful career spanning two decades. He has not only revolutionized the hip-hop and rap genres, but he's also sold tons of records worldwide and helped new talents through his label, Shady Records. Eminem's influence goes beyond music, showing that you can achieve your dreams no matter what.

One of the strongest points of his music is his authenticity as a person and his honest songs about tough topics like addiction and abuse. His impressive rap skills inspire other artists. For his timeless contribution to rap, the artist has been honored with being named the rap god.

Eminem's last full-length original studio album from the star of 8 Mile, titled Music to Be Murdered By, was released in 2020. It featured the hit song Godzilla with Juice Wrld, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. that same year, Eminem released Music to Be Murdered by, Side B. Additionally, he dropped the greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2, in 2022.

