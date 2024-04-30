Radhika Gupta is one of the newest sharks in Shark Tank India season 3. She is known for her smart investment decisions and kind behavior. The MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund often speaks about balancing personal and professional life.

The business woman has recently dropped a series of pictures with her son, Remy from her recent trip to Bengaluru.

Radhika Gupta shares adorable snaps with baby shark from her recent trips

Radhika Gupta took to her Instagram handle and treated her followers to glimpses of her bonding time with her son, Remy, during a trip to Bengaluru. Sharing adorable pictures on her Instagram, she captured the essence of their weekend filled with work, park adventures, and cozy cuddles.

She wrote in the caption, “Namma Bengaluru rocks. A weekend with Baby Shark mixing work and park trips and snuggles. I know everyone whines about the traffic and now the warm weather… but I love the huge open spaces, the feeling of “I’m going to do something big“ in the air, and mostly the incredible warmth of the folks here. Lots of Shark Tank fans who were so kind to me and Remy through this whole trip.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Radhika expressed her love for Bengaluru's vibrant atmosphere, spacious places, and the sense of ambition in the air. Despite the traffic and warm weather, she found solace in the city's warmth and the overwhelming support from Shark Tank fans.

More about Radhika Gupta

For those unversed, Radhika Gupta embraced motherhood at 39, and in June 2024, her little one, Remy Gupta Moniz, will celebrate turning two. On the sets of Shark Tank India 3, Radhika was often spotted with her adorable baby shark.

She is one of the leading figures in the Indian finance sector. Gupta holds the prestigious positions of Managing Director and CEO at Edelweiss Mutual Fund. She recently graced the judging panel of Shark Tank India 3 alongside new judges Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, and Ronnie Screwvala.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik and Debinna Bonnerjee's 'glowing' reunion sparks curiosity; see PIC