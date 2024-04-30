'They're All Really Embarrassing': Julia Fox Shares How All Her Past Relationships, Including Kanye West Were 'Cringe'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Julia Fox is one of those people at 34, who knows exactly what they want and is ready to get it. Still, outgoing as she is, even she took a look back at her romantic history for a second and couldn't help but cringe in a video posted by Cosmopolitan.

The Italian-American actress’ brief fling with rapper Kanye West occurred in 2023 and lasted two months. This short-lived romance came right after Fox split from her husband, Peter Artemiev. (Artemiev is also the father of Fox's 3-year-old son.) She reflected upon all her past romances in a rapid-fire quiz with the magazine and called them embarrassing.

Julia Fox calls all her past public relationships including Kanye West ‘embarrassing’

In a Cosmopolitan video shared on Monday, Fox was asked which ex of hers made her cringe the most — and she didn't hold back. "All of them guys. They're all f---ing embarrassing," she said. "From my baby daddy... to the other one...", she confessed, referring to Artemiev and the Donda rapper respectively.

Both Fox and West found themselves in hot waters, especially since Ye was still in the middle of the heavily publicized divorce with Kim Kardashian at the time. When talking about her relationship with him, Julia only referred to him as "the artist" in her memoir.

In April, Julia Fox told InStyle magazine, "I don't ever want to just be known as someone's girlfriend. I know I'm so much more than that. And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry."

Kanye West left a sour taste for Julia Fox after their brief relationship ended

The actress who rose to fame in 2019 said that during their relationship, Kanye West suggested she should get breast implants, criticized her friends, set up paparazzi run-ins, and made her sign an NDA — among other things. Looking back on Kanye now, she said it left “such a sour taste” in her mouth and made her feel like she lost herself while dating him. She swore off dating anyone else “in this sphere.”

But another ex-boyfriend takes the cake for being more cringe-inducing according to Julia Fox: A former drug dealer who held her hostage in his house when they were both in high school.

Meanwhile, Fox has always been vocal about the red flags she has experienced during her very public relationship with Kanye West. And, she continues to freely express her opinions and past experiences.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

