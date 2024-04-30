Top 10 Post Malone Features In Music You Need to Know

In the midst of the decade, Post Malone made his big screen debut, flaunting his characteristic gold grills, braids, face tattoos, and a Bud Light. With his ability to flawlessly merge genres, the Texas native quickly climbed to prominence in the hip-hop business, releasing hit after hit and establishing an unbreakable bond with his fan base.

Posty relocated from the Hollywood Hills to Utah's chilly comfort less than ten years ago, and he now has more RIAA-certified diamond singles than his beloved Dallas Cowboys have Super Bowl victories.

Top 10 Post Malone features that you must know

Below are the top ten Post Malone features that you must know about. Let’s take a closer look at them!

1. Spicy - Ty Dolla $ign

Two years after the release of Fade, the hit song from The Life of Pablo, Posty, and Ty Dolla recorded Spicy, another one of their signature songs. Post is "dynamic" in the truest sense of the word; he provides only the highest caliber of work, no matter the genre.

2. Life's a Mess II - Juice WRLD, Clever, Post Malone

Life's a Mess II is a teaser of Juice WRLD and Post Malone's collaborative song's full potential. Not to mention how well the tones of Posty and Clever mesh. This recording is excellent in every aspect, and we wish there were more like it.

3. Fade - Kanye West, Post Malone, Ty Dolla $ign

When you think about it, this is, without a doubt, one of the most popular songs from the 2010-2020 decade. Kanye's album The Life of Pablo, and this song in particular, influenced the complete evolution of hip-hop.

4. What About Me - Lil Wayne, Post Malone

In the vast world of rap, a Lil Wayne feature is the highest level of achievement. One of the few musicians who can actually feel proud of earning this particular accolade is Post Malone. During the height of Posty's initial surge of popularity in 2018, she was a featured artist on Lil Wayne's album What About Me.

5. Livin It Up - Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone

Even though it sounds fantastic on paper, it only gets better when you play it. The young Thug. A$AP Rocky. After Malone. Each of them is traveling in unison. It's difficult to beat that combination. Livin It Up reveals the breadth of these three incredibly talented performers' abilities.

6. Notice Me - Migos, Post Malone

2018 saw the release of Culture, the first single from Migos' debut album, and the more progressive Culture II. With over 200 million Spotify plays, their collaboration with Post Malone on Notice Me gave the project a big boost.

7. V12 - Rich The Kid, Post Malone

It all made sense that they would work together to produce a hit since they both became famous around the same time. You wouldn't expect Rich the Kid and Post Malone to be this good together, but they make a very dynamic duo.

8. All my friends - 21 Savage, Post Malone

Malone's value as a featured artist was proven by his inclusion on 21 Savage's album I am > I was. This was the apex of 21 Savage's career, particularly in light of Drake's hits Jimmy Cooks and Knife Talk. Post's talent and appeal to high-caliber artists are evident in his ability to shine in collaborations such as this one.



9. Came Up - Flosstradamus, FKi 1st, graves, Post Malone, Key!

In 2016, a group of artists from various Soundcloud communities collaborated on a memorable hit. This song now has an impressive 65 million Spotify streams.

10. Jackie Chan - Tiësto, Dzeko, Preme, Post Malone

Finding good party music is not always easy. This one has withstood the ages. A hit song is guaranteed when the greatest electronic producers in the world work with leading rappers and singers. In a nutshell, this music is amazing.



