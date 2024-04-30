BTS involved in a cult? Global Cyber University clarifies rumors about group's enrollment and plans legal action

Global Cyber University has declared its intent to pursue legal action against malicious defamation. Additionally, the university has addressed concerns regarding associations with a cult, affirming its stance with legal measures.

The university has also stated that all six BTS members graduated from Global Cyber University, clarifying that they enrolled before their official debut as BTS or before gaining fame.

Global Cyber University to take legal action

Global Cyber University recently announced its intent to pursue legal action against malicious slander circulating about the university. Online posts falsely claimed an affiliation between the university and a religious meditation group, implicating BTS as well.

Established in 2010 with approval from the Ministry of Education, Global Cyber University clarified that it does not operate religious facilities or classes. It emphasized its legal separation from religious organizations.

Global Cyber University clarified that the six BTS members attended the university before officially debuting as BTS or before gaining fame. SUGA was the first to enroll in March 2013 in the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment, a major added by the university a year after its opening, becoming the first online university to offer this program. Following SUGA's recommendation, RM and J-Hope enrolled in 2014, followed by V and Jimin in 2015, and finally Jungkook in 2017, all based on their personal decisions.

Global Cyber University emphasized that all their classes are conducted online, attracting many office workers and celebrities to enroll. They urged people to stop spreading false information about celebrity students who chose to enroll in the school to diligently pursue their careers.

Furthermore, the university stated that they are gathering evidence to pursue legal action against those disseminating defamatory and malicious posts. They asserted their determination not to yield to defamation targeting the university, its students, and the dedicated faculty and staff who have supported students over the past 14 years.

More about recent accusations on HYBE

On April 28, 2024, online allegations began circulating, accusing HYBE of involvement with the Dahn World cult. Various South Korean blogs have gained traction with posts presenting theories and evidence suggesting ties between the company, their artists (including BTS), and the organization.

In response, HYBE announced on the same day that they have enlisted an additional law firm to address the increasing defamation and slander against their artist BTS. They emphasized that recent malicious slanders, rumors, dissemination of false information, and indiscriminate insults have crossed a critical line. The company warned that such actions severely damage the artist's reputation and declared their intention to take stern action. This new law firm supplements the ongoing legal proceedings.

ALSO READ: BTS' V is first and only K-soloist to win The Fact Music Award twice with Slow Dancing, FRI(END)S in Best Music category