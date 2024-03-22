Who Was Jason Reitman's Father Ivan Reitman? Know More About Him As Director Reveals How He Honored Late Dad In New 'Ghostbusters' Film

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire marks a significant milestone as the first film in the franchise since the passing of Ivan Reitman in February 2022. Ivan, known for directing the original 1984 Ghostbusters film, passed the torch to his son, Jason Reitman, who helmed the 2021 revival, Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Although Jason isn't directing the upcoming installment, he plays a pivotal role in preserving his father's legacy by co-writing the latest film, entrusting the directorial duties to Gil Kenan. In this quirky journey, the Ghostbusters saga continues to honor its roots while venturing into new territories under Jason's watchful eye.

Passing the Proton Pack Torch – Jason Reitman's Legacy Tribute Continues

"I mean, I was thinking of my father every day," Jason shared at the Frozen Empire New York City premiere this week. "But he was with us. My father passed the proton pack to me and now I'm thrilled to pass it to Gil Kenan.”

Jason Reitman Channels Dad's Spirit in 'Frozen Empire' Production

Jason, reminiscing about his childhood experiences on the set of the original Ghostbusters film, expressed how the cast and crew of "Frozen Empire" felt his father's presence throughout the production. With iconic OG cast members like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson returning, Jason remarked that they could sense his dad's joy throughout the filmmaking process.

Reflecting on Ivan Reitman's enduring passion for expanding the Ghostbusters universe, Jason emphasized his father's enthusiasm for new stories, villains, and comedic talents introduced in the latest installment. It's a heartwarming tribute to Ivan's legacy and his enduring love for the Ghostbusters franchise.

From Ghostbusters to SNL: Jason Reitman's Journey Through Legendary Legacies

On February 12, 2022, Ivan Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, at the age of 75. In a touching statement to the Associated Press, Jason, along with his sisters Catherine and Caroline, expressed gratitude for their father's legacy as a filmmaker, bringing laughter and joy to audiences worldwide. While mourning privately, they hoped that those who knew Ivan through his films would cherish his memory forever. Moving forward, Jason is set to honor yet another iconic legacy with his upcoming film, "SNL 1975," which delves into the chaos and hilarity of Saturday Night Live's inaugural episode on October 11, 1975.

In his latest endeavor, SNL 1975, Jason Reitman pays homage to another legendary institution, capturing the uproarious chaos of Saturday Night Live's inaugural episode on October 11, 1975. Drawing on his Ghostbusters connections, he brings Finn Wolfhard aboard.

Ghostbustin' with Finn: Director Enlists Wolfhard for Frozen Empire Flick

The filmmaker brought in Finn Wolfhard from the Ghostbusters crew to play an NBC page in the movie. The director "He's one of the best actors on this planet," the director said praising Finn, "Finn's the ultimate companion on set; he elevates your spirits, enhances the scene, and never gives up on achieving excellence. I'm a huge fan and would collaborate with him on any project."

Catch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in theaters across the country starting March 22.

