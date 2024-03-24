'They're Really Heavy': Bill Murray Reveals How Wearing The Ghostbusters Pack 'Is Like Torture'

Get ready for some behind-the-scenes scoop from the world of Ghostbusters! The iconic Ghostbusters team is back, this time facing a chilling lineup of supernatural threats. While we’re all excited about the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, it seems like wearing these iconic proton packs wasn’t all fun and games for the cast, especially for Bill Murray . Let’s dive into the details of what he had to say about the weighty burden of those ghostbusting gadgets.

Uncomfortable proton packs

Bill Murray spilled beans about his experience wearing the proton packs in the latest Ghostbusters flick. Despite the excitement surrounding the movie, it turns out that these props were anything but comfortable for the actors.

Bill Murray revelations

In an interview on CBS This Morning, Muray shared his thoughts on the enduring legacy of the Ghostbusters franchise. He expressed appreciation for the lasting impact of the films but didn’t shy away from highlighting the difficulties and pain he faced during filming.

When asked about the “pain” of filming, Murray didn’t hold back, he said, “Wearing the damn packs. The packs were uncomfortable. They’re really heavy and you know, wearing the pack a long time ago was miserable. Wearing the pack now is like torture. It’s really torture. But we’d laugh about how we’d finish a take and then have to walk up a flight of stairs or something, and we’d just stare at each other like, ‘this is the end, this is the final one, this is it, right?’”

Dan Aykroyd who portrays Ray Stantz in the films, nodded in agreement as Murray shared his experiences. Both actors grappled with challenges posed by the cumbersome proton packs during filming.

Dream job for Mckenna Grace

Actress Mckenna Grace, who plays Phoebe Spengler in the movie, also shared experience of wearing the proton pack, “As heavy as those proton packs are, I’d gladly wear one again. They weigh around 40 pounds, but I’m okay with that because it’s a dream come true to be part of this franchise. I love these movies. I love being a Ghostbuster. I mean, who you gonna call? This guy! Me.”

Annie Potts make a return

Adding to the excitement, Annie Potts, reprising as Jannie Melnitz, dons the proton pack once again, adding another layer of nostalgia for fans to enjoy. With the Ghostbusters team geared up and ready for action, anticipation is at an all-time high for the film’s release.

As Ghostbuster: Frozen Empire hits theaters today, fans can expect a mix of thrills, laughter, and maybe a touch of nostalgia. While the proton packs may have posed a challenge for the cast, their dedication to bringing the iconic characters to life shines through. So grab your popcorn, buckle up, and get ready for an unforgettable ghost-busting adventure.

