What Led To The Creation Of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's New Villain Garraka? Director Explains Origins

The story of Ghostbusters has once again graced the big screen with the release of the fifth film in the franchise, titled Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. This time a new specter has emerged to challenge the iconic team of paranormal investigators. Director Gil Kenan, the visionary behind Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, offers insights into the creation of this formidable adversary, Garraka. With a blend of childhood imagination, historical research, and a nod to the franchise's roots, Kenan shed light on the crafting of a formidable villain poised to haunt the audience's imagination.

For Gil Kenan, the opportunity to craft a Ghostbusters villain was a dream come true. With fervor and enthusiasm, he embarked on the task of giving life to Garraka, a horned creature with chilling powers. Kenan's childhood passion for drawing monsters laid the foundation for Garraka's design, with his school textbooks serving as sketchbooks for fantastical creatures. “You don’t get many opportunities in this world to create a Ghostbusters villain. And I took on that role with relish,” he remarked, as retrieved via Den of Geek .

“I was born to bring Garraka to the screen. All of my math textbooks, science textbooks throughout middle school and high school are basically panopticons, and just full of multi-eyed horned creatures with long fingernails,” he shared, claiming that his school sketches served as “the template for the character that you met in the film.

Gil Kenan reflected on the process of creation of Garraka

Kenan's creative process for Garraka extended beyond mere sketches. Delving into the depths of history, he explored the British Museum’s Hall of Antiquities, uncovering insights into ancient beliefs about metal and its connection to the supernatural. This research inspired the concept of artifacts imbued with otherworldly power, laying the groundwork for Garraka's origin story and abilities.



The brass ball, a central artifact in the Frozen Empire, that Nadeem discovers among his grandmother’s belongings. The ball became a focal point in the Ghostbusters' battle against the icy menace, tying together themes of ancient mysticism and modern technology.

“Just feeling the charge of ancient objects and the stories that they could hold… felt like such a great starting point for creating a villain that has a story, a tragedy, a base note at the center of them,” he added. Kenan additionally also collaborated with Dan Aykroyd, a luminary in the realm of paranormal lore, further enriching Garraka's narrative. Drawing from Aykroyd's expertise and passion for the supernatural, Kenan infused the character with depth and complexity, ensuring that Garraka transcended mere villainy to become a force to be reckoned with.

“It was never frightening, I never felt like I was in danger, I didn’t feel like I was close to death, but it didn’t feel like a moment where there was some connection to folks that were no longer in the land of the living, and it was one that stayed with me. I do feel like if there is any sort of authenticity, the emotional sensitivity to ghosts in this film… was sort of born in that moment for me,” Kenan stated.

As Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire takes center stage, Garraka emerges as more than just a villain; he embodies the spirit of the franchise's evolution. With nods to the past and a vision for the future, Kenan's creation captivates audiences with its blend of terror and intrigue. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was released on March 22, 2024, and is currently running in theaters.

