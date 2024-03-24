Wasn't That Bad': Finn Wolfhard Reveals The Taste Of Ghost Slime From Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Finn Wolfhard, known for his roles in hit series like Stranger Things, is no stranger to the bizarre and fantastical. But in his latest adventure in the world of cinema, he's taking on ghosts and slime in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. In a recent revelation, Wolfhard shared his experience of getting slimed in the upcoming movie and even dished out details about the taste of ghost slime, which as per him was not that bad.

Finn Wolfhard on getting slimed in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire marks the return of the iconic franchise, with a new generation of Ghostbusters taking center stage. Released in theaters on March 22, the film follows the Spengler family as they return to New York City to join forces with the original Ghostbusters in a battle against a new supernatural threat. Among the highlights teased in the trailers is Finn Wolfhard's character, Trevor Spengler, facing off against the beloved ghost Slimer.

In anticipation of the film's release, Wolfhard shared his excitement about his character's encounter with Slimer. Wolfhard expressed genuine enthusiasm for the scene, describing it as "crazy" and embraced the opportunity to be the one to get slimed. He shared, as retrieved via EW , “It was really awesome. I read that [scene in the script] and I was like, 'Oh, this is crazy. Like, I get to be the one that gets slimed.’”

Finn Wolfhard talked about the taste of ghost slime

What does ghost slime taste like? According to Wolfhard, who experienced it firsthand, the infamous ectoplasm was surprisingly tolerable. He revealed that the slimming scene was brought to life through practical effects, with a squib mechanism shooting out a gelatinous mix from his chest. Contrary to expectations, Wolfhard found the experience rather enjoyable, noting that the ectoplasm "really wasn’t that bad" to ingest.

“They had this squib that like goes off when the slime comes out of me. [I had] this little rig on the middle of my chest, and it would basically [shoot out] this sort of... I guess it would be like a gelatin mix? I don't really know what it was, but it would shoot out of my shirt, and it was so awesome,” he stated, reflecting on the behind-the-scenes of his encounter with Slimer in the film.

Wolfhard went ahead and shared that the taste of the slime was way better off than the unpleasant taste of fake blood. “I was talking to Mckenna [Grace, who plays Trevor’s sister Phoebe] earlier and I was saying that it really didn't taste like anything. It was almost like minty, thick water. Which sounds gross, but it's so much better than having, like, fake blood in your mouth! Way less sugary and gross,” he added.

As Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire continues to perform well at the box office, Finn Wolfhard's insights into the film's production offer fans a glimpse into the world of ghostbusting. With its blend of humor, nostalgia, and supernatural thrills, the film promises to delight audiences of all ages.

