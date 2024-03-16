'It Was Unreal': Paul Rudd Talks About Driving Iconic Ecto-1 Vehicle And Working With Original Stars In New Ghostbusters Film

Paul Rudd apparently had an electric experience driving the iconic Ecto-1 vehicle for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

During a candid red carpet conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at the New York premiere of the film on Thursday, the actor opened up about his experience of getting the opportunity to sit behind the wheel of the vintage 1984 car.

Here's what he said!

Paul Rudd discusses driving the Ecto-1 vehicle in Ghostbusters

“They're not easy to make so they keep them and I think they'd heard this might have been one from the first one that I got to drive,” Rudd told THR in the aforementioned red carpet conversation.

“It was unreal, to be able to drive that thing is unbelievable,” he added.

“I know I'm in a small group of people who can claim that, what an honor.”

However, he did admit that much of the driving was done by the stunt team or on a green screen, “but some of it wasn't and I did get to actually drive it.”

Thursday wasn't the first time the Ant-Man actor expressed excitement over getting to drive the Ecto-1.

Advertisement

Rudd also discussed what it was like driving the vehicle in a February conversation with UK’s Total Film, saying, “To be in a Ghostbusters flight suit and driving the Ecto-1 was a real kick. You know there aren't many of those vehicles around. It isn't like they built them new for this movie. It's pretty crazy to think, ‘This is the Ecto-1 from the original Ghostbusters and I get to drive it.’”

He continued, “You’re thinking, 'Holy s–t.' You're thinking, ‘Wait, I'm actually driving the Ecto-1. This is the coolest thing ever.’ But then you're thinking, ‘Don't crash.’ You feel the weight of that thing, both literally and metaphorically, so it's exciting and interesting.”

Carrie Coon, the Callie Spengler actress and one of the cast members of Rudd’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, also joined the conversation. She presented a different side of the story, stating that the actors have been stuck inside the vehicle "when something would fall off or break" more than once.

While admitting that it is indeed a “very enviable position to be inside the car,” the actress said that she and her co-stars have gotten beaten up inside it. “There are sharp edges. We all get bruises. It's not comfortable. You know, it's like driving an old car,” she noted, before adding, “But it's also very surreal. To be honest, I still can't wrap my head around the idea that I was inside the Ecto-1. Until I see the finished movie with my own eyes, it feels like I'm having an 80s dream.”

About Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Following the 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the franchise picks up with an ancient artifact unleashing an evil force, leading the Ghostbusters, new and old to join forces to save the world.

Original Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson return to reprise their roles alongside Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace in the latest installment.

“It was so great getting to work with them on this,” Paul Rudd told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday about getting to work with the trio. “It's so surreal honestly. I've been watching Ghostbusters my whole life and I'm such a fan of theirs and a fan of the film, to be part of it is a thrill, a total thrill.”

Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters on March 22.

ALSO READ: Why Did Oprah Winfrey Leave WeightWatchers After Nearly A Decade? Television Icon Finally Reveals