Why Did Deathclaws Remain Missing From Fallout Season 1? Showrunners Explain

With its recent release, Fallout has managed to garner a huge fan base. The Prime Video series has not only managed to impress the ones who have been following the storyline of the game but even those who are not well versed with what's next to come.

However, Deathclaws have always been a few of those creatures that are widely popular. But as Season 1 of this highly anticipated series didn't talk much about them, the fans were put in a bit of an arguable situation.

Fallout showrunners explaining the absence of Deathclaws

Staring a great cast from Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Clifton Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, and more, Fallout Season 1 took the fans through the barren desert lands, within a post-apocalyptic world.

And although the series was filled with major easter eggs as well as subtle references to the game, the die-hard Fallout fans did miss Deathclaws.

Though the whole season has almost perfectly adapted the wasteland tales from the video game franchise, the viewers were hoping to see the huge, carnivorous reptile species. However, right at the very end of Season 1, their hopes hung high, as the cliffhanger ending showed the skull of a Deathclaw. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Talking to TheWrap, showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneve Robertson-Dworet, stated why they chose not to include the engineered creatures in the initial Season of Fallout.

"We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn't want to just throw it away," Wagner said. Further adding, "It's such a monumental piece. We want to save something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just add on to the massive world-building we had to do already in Season 1. So Season 2, we're very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games."

Advertisement

Although Fallout hasn’t been officially renewed for a new season, with the response that it has garnered, we can expect to see the Deathclaws hitting our TV screens soon.

Fallout in making

While talking to The Wrap, accompanying Graham Wagner, Geneve Robertson-Dworet further explained, how challenging it was to decide, to add the specialties of Fallout from the long-running games franchise.

Robertson-Dworet stated, "There's all the greatest hit things, like the most obvious things that people who aren't even gamers know about Fallout, like Nuka-Cola, Deathclaws, whatever.”

“There are these things that are just so prevalent and we were tempted to do all of them in Season 1," she added.

Further talking about planning to save a few best things for future seasons and slowly developing the actual environment of Fallout, Robertson-Dworet explained, “We didn't want to see the show seem like it was written by people who just like spent 10 seconds reading the Wikipedia page for Fallout and didn't bother to bring in some deeper cuts. So it was important to us to also bring deeper cuts into Season 1."

She continued, "Hopefully, that won't piss off fans because we didn't get to every last thing, but hopefully, they will bear with us and pray with us that we get a second Season to bring these things to screen."

Season 1 of Fallout was released on April 10, 2024. You can stream all 8 episodes of it on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Prime Video To Submit Video Game Adaptation Of Fallout For 28 Emmy Categories, Including Outstanding Drama Series