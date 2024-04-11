Prime Video To Submit Video Game Adaptation Of Fallout For 28 Emmy Categories, Including Outstanding Drama Series

Prime Video is soon to launch its video game-inspired series, Fallout. Even before its release, it is making a huge buzz amongst the fans of the game as well as the ones who are known to sit tight and binge-watch a whole series in a go.

Well, that’s not all about the upcoming action show, as the streaming platform is launching an award campaign for this year's Emmy. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fallout launches an award campaign for Emmy

Prime Video is eyeing for this year's Emmy nomination with the launch of its awards campaign. One of the nominations eyed is the Outstanding Drama Series, while another also aims at the Lead Acting Categories and a few more.

The three main actors from the soon-to-be-launched series, Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, and Aaron Moten, are also in the running for the nominations.

Goggins, who plays the role of a mutated gunslinger named Cooper Howard, along with Ella’s young character Lucy, is running for lead acting categories. Moten, playing the role of Maximus, is eyeing the supporting actor category.

The pilot episode of Fallout called The End will also be submitted for Emmy consideration by the creator and director of the series, Jonathan Nolan. Besides that, the same episode will also be submitted for writers Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.

Here are a few submissions for the Emmy categories that Fallout is aiming at.

Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Walton Goggins), Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Ella Purnell), Supporting Actor in a Drama Series ( Moisés Arias, Aaron Morten), Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sarita Choudhury, Leslie Uggams), Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Emerson), Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Dale Dickey), Directing for a Drama Series (Jonathan Nolan Episode 1.1, “The End”).

Further, the series is also aiming at categories that include: Writing for a Drama Series (Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet), Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (Howard Cumming), Laura Ballinger Gardner (supervising art director), Regina Graves (set decorator) and more.

Prime Video’s Fallout

Prime Video’s Fallout is a video game adaptation that depicts the events happening in an alternate post-apocalyptic Earth.

The series shows the lives of survivors in the Vaults, a place that is designed to save humanity after the nuclear catastrophe. Ella Purnell plays the character of Lucy a young woman who has emerged from Vault 33 to explore a devastated Los Angeles.

The series has received a 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating and is expected to reach the same success on Emmy that The Last of Us had.

