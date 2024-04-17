Fallout Star Walton Goggins Sheds Light On His Return To Justified

While Hollywood actor Walton Goggins has recently been juggling with popular shows like Fallout and The White Lotus, fans have been eagerly waiting for his return to the neo-Western show Justified. The show aired on FX from 2010 to 2015 and became a cult favorite.

The 52-year-old actor is currently starring in Jonathan Nolan's latest post-apocalyptic drama, Fallout, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show is an adaptation of a popular video game franchise of the same name, and Goggins plays the role of The Ghoul.

"The process of becoming The Ghoul took upwards of… and this was on the best day, an hour and 45 minutes. Really, two hours. And then by the time you got the clothes on, and you've got the stuff in your mouth, and you're at work, you're three hours into the experience," said Goggins in an interview with GQ.

He further continued, "I had all of this profound insecurity going into playing The Ghoul because I didn't know what I was conveying emotionally."

Will Walton Goggins Return To Justified?

But fans are eager to know if he would return to Justified amid so many projects. It was created by Graham Yost and is based on writings by Elmore Leonard about Raylan Givens, especially Fire in the Hole. Goggins plays the role of Boyd Crowder, a criminal mastermind and the son of one of the major career criminals in Harlan. He was also a longtime nemesis to Deputy US Marshall Raylan Givens (portrayed by Timothy Olyphant).

Regarding his return to the role, Goggins said, “Yeah, everyone is primed and ready to do it. It's a matter of FX. We're waiting for them to kind of pull the trigger, and then it'll be a matter of working out schedules.”

However, that doesn't green-light the project, he added. “Everyone behind the scenes, behind the camera, and in front of the camera really want to do this last lap. But I think that for all of us, it has to make sense. Like it isn't just gratuitous, right?”

"It's not just to do another season of this for the sake of it. But I do think there is one last chapter of this story to be told,” he added.

Besides Fallout, Goggins is also currently shooting for the third season of Apple TV's Emmy-winning black comedy anthology series The White Lotus. Though he did not reveal much about his character or the plot of the show, he told People, "We're filming in Thailand; that's all I can say."

Some of Goggins's well-known works include The Shield (2002–2008), Vice Principals (2016–2017), Lincoln (2012), Django Unchained (2012), Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018), and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), among several others.

