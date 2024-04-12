'At First It Feels Really Fun, But...': Fallout Star Aaron Moten Shares Experience With Wearing Power Armor Suit

The Fallout actor recently discussed his role and power armor suit experience. Furthermore, actress Ella Purnell shared her thoughts on the film script during their recent interview with The Wrap.

Aaron Moten on his character Maximus, followed by his role experience in the film

Actor Aaron Moten recently spoke to TheWrap about his character Maximus during the interview. The actor said he was drawn to playing a young man struggling to find his place within the Brotherhood of Steel.

“He’s ambitious. It reminded me of that Shakespeare description of Cassius and Julius Caesar, where he’s like a hungry dog, he just is always wanting of something,” he elucidated. “He has issues with right and wrong because he’s in a world that’s based off of survival first and it’s a harsh reality,” the actor added.

Moreover, the actor emphasized that wearing the power armor suit is a much different experience.

“It’s the heaviest thing you can imagine,” he said. “At first, it feels really fun, but it is extremely taxing through a long shoot day... It’s a really fun struggle. It’s not your typical day at work.”

Meanwhile, watch his character Maximus’ introduction to Fallout on YouTube, uploaded by Amazon Prime Video.

According to the Amazon website, Aaron Moten plays Maximus, a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel. The ‘Brotherhood’ in the Fallout universe chronicles a paramilitary order that is tasked with protecting and regulating advanced technology.

Ella Purnell on receiving her film script

Actress Ella Purnell talked to TheWrap about her script for the film Fallout.

“I just thought the script was hilarious and amazing. I wanted to watch it, so therefore had to be a part of it,” Purnell told TheWrap. “With Lucy, I think it was an exciting place to start as this fresh out of the vault, naive, innocent woman who has so much more to her than meets the eye.”

“I knew she was trained, I knew she knew how to handle a gun; and I knew she was tough and educated and smart. I wanted to put her in the Wasteland and see what happens. I just kind of jumped and hoped the net would catch me,” she continued.

To know more about the actress, watch what Ella Purnell said about her character Lucy at the Fallout premiere held in London.

Purnell’s character Lucy is an optimistic inhabitant of Vault 33 who ventures on a personal mission from the security of her underground facility to the unknown dangers of the wasteland above, per Forbes.

Fallout episodes are out on Amazon Prime Video.

