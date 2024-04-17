In May 2022, Netflix announced that Bridgerton season three will depart from Julia Quinn's third book, An Offer From a Gentleman. Instead, the series will adapt the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which centres on Colin and Penelope's romance. The third season premieres next month.

Benedict falls for Sophie Beckett at a masked ball in An Offer From a Gentleman. Sophie, an Earl's illegitimate daughter, becomes a servant after her father's death, akin to Cinderella. Two years later, Benedict and Sophie reunite and marry. However, this storyline will appear at least in season four.

Bridgerton showrunner teases Colin and Penelope's spotlight season

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell believes it's time for Colin and Penelope. “We've seen these actors since Season 1 and know them well," Jess Brownell told Variety. “There's been tension between them, with Colin almost realizing Penelope's feelings. Rather than prolonging this, we explored it fully in their season. It's the perfect moment to dive in,” he elaborated.

Jess Brownell stressed that Benedict will remain significant in season three. "We deviate from the books because we're an ensemble show," she said. "While the books prioritize one romantic pair, we give more attention to all characters. Although from book three, Benedict will play a crucial role in Season 3,” she went on to say.

Bridgerton season 3: Cast changes and plans for eight seasons

Season three will feature Anthony and Kate returning, but Daphne and Simon will not be seen. Additionally, Hannah Dodd will take over the role of Francesca Bridgerton from Ruby Stokes, marking the show's first major casting change. Shonda Rhimes, the executive producer, has expressed her ambition to produce eight seasons of Bridgerton, one for each of the eight siblings.

However, Jess Brownell refrained from confirming whether there would be a queer storyline in Bridgerton's future, particularly regarding Benedict, a desire fans have expressed. "Right now, I'm really focused on Pen and Colin's storyline, but perhaps we can discuss that later," she said. Former showrunner Chris Van Dusen clarified that Benedict's flirtation with Sir Henry Granville in season one wasn't intended to suggest his sexual orientation.

