Bridgerton Season 3 Promo Video Teases Interaction Between Penelope And Colin In The Mirror Scene

Netflix has got fans buzzing with excitement as they drop sneak peeks of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), affectionately called Polin, for Bridgerton Season 3. The teaser introduces a special guest: a mirror, sure to send fans into a whirlwind of excitement.

Bridgerton Season 3 teases mirror scene in new promo video

In anticipation of Season 3, Part 1, Bridgerton's social media shared a video featuring Penelope and Colin, teasing fans with the caption, “A look such as this from Mister Colin Bridgerton would surely make even the most perennial of wallflowers swoon, would it not?”

The clip shows Penelope in a stunning aqua and pink gown, a change from her usual yellow outfit, while Colin approaches her from behind. Their hands meet as they gaze into the mirror, then turn to face each other, creating a captivating character portrait akin to last season’s Anthony and Kate Bridgerton.

What's the significance of Mirror in the Bridgerton series?

But what's got fans especially curious is the mirror's significance, hinted at since the first Season 3 poster. Mirrors play a crucial role in the romance between Penelope and Colin, symbolizing honesty and self-reflection. Readers of Julia Quinn's novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, may recall a steamy moment hinted at involving a mirror. While the scene didn't make it to the pages, fans hope to see it come to life on screen.

About Bridgerton Season 3 cast and storyline

In Bridgerton Season 3, Penelope Featherington faces challenges as she navigates a strained relationship with Eloise Bridgerton, who finds an unexpected friend. At the same time, she also grapples with concealing her identity as Lady Whistledown while Colin Bridgerton's romantic journey takes center stage. Despite letting go of her feelings for Colin, Penelope strives to find a husband who truly values her.

Besides the Polin storyline, Season 3 brings back familiar faces like Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, Eloise Bridgerton, Benedict Bridgerton, Lady Violet Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury, Lady Featherington, and the voice of Lady Whistledown. Newcomer Hannah Dodd steps into the role of Francesca Bridgerton.

Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 debuts on May 16, followed by Part 2 on June 13. Currently, Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.

