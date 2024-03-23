'Things Come Around': Tony Goldwyn Reveals How His Connection With Shonda Rhymes Led To Scandal Casting

Tony Goldwyn, known for his portrayal of President Fitzgerald Grant III in the hit TV series "Scandal," recently shared insights about how he landed the role. He revealed that his connection to the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, played a significant role in his casting.

From Grey's to Grant: Tony Goldwyn's Unexpected Path to Presidential Stardom

Surprisingly, he didn't just stroll into the auditions and snag the part. It turns out he first crossed paths with the genius behind Scandal, Shonda Rhimes, years before when he was directing an episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Goldwyn was behind the camera, calling the shots on Grey's, way before he stepped into the shoes of the charming President we all loved to hate and love again. It's like fate was just setting up the pieces for this epic casting move.

"I had met Shonda several years before, when I directed one of the first episodes of Grey's Anatomy and worked for her for a couple of years on that, and then I didn't see her for eight years and suddenly she thought, 'Wow, Tony'd be an interesting choice for Fitz.' And 'Tony, you want to play the president on my new show?' " said Goldwyn. "Wow. 'Okay, sure. Why not?' So it's funny how things come around."

From Acting to Directing

Back in the day, Tony Goldwyn wasn't just gracing our screens as President Fitz; he was also calling the shots behind the scenes on Grey's Anatomy. Yep, he directed episodes back in Season 1 (way back in 2005) and then made a return for Season 2. Talk about multitasking, right?

Life's Loop Keeps Looping

Ever wondered how life's script unfolds for Tony Goldwyn? Well, strap in, because he's dishing out some seriously quirky insights. In his own words, he says, "It's funny the way life works. In my now-pretty-long career, I've learned to sort of just trust the flow of the way things happen." That cosmic flow landed him smack dab in the middle of Law & Order as the new DA. But hold onto your hats, folks, because this isn't his first rodeo! Nope, he's got some serious déjà vu, having directed for the series in the past.

"I did not expect this to happen, But yeah, it's just so nice, the circularity of things . . . and the way things come back in the same way as when I did Scandal," he said.

So, mark your calendars, because Law & Order airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and you won't want to miss seeing Goldwyn work his magic in front of the camera this time.

