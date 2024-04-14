Shonda Rhimes is one of the most dynamic writers today. Besides being a writer, she is also a producer and the founder of the production company Shondaland. She is widely known for her ever-popular and beloved series, Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. While Rhimes has written and been a part of some of the most popular and exceptional series, she still wishes she had been a part of this one particular series. According to Deadline, the creator of Netflix’s favorite series, Bridgerton, wishes she had been a part of the UK's long-running sci-fi epic, Doctor Who.

Shonda Rhimes wishes she had created Doctor Who

Shonda Rhimes has created a number of era-defining television dramas, yet there exists a British classic she wishes she had created herself. According to Deadline, Rhimes, the creator of Bridgerton, which will return for another season on Netflix in May, told The Times of London that she enjoys watching other TV dramas such as Succession, Beef, and The Bear, but there is one she wishes she had created: Doctor Who, the UK's long-running science-fiction epic.

She went on to say, "I have been obsessed with that show forever." She also revealed what happened when she met Doctor Who's showrunner, Russell T. Davies, who is credited with revamping the show more than a decade ago and taking it to new heights. She said, "I was so nervous."

Shonda Rhimes also spoke about her hit series, Bridgerton

Bridgerton, which premiered on Christmas Day 2020, smashed Netflix records as the most-watched English-language show. Two years later, the second season broke the previous record. However, Rhimes' achievements are similar in size. After creating Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, as per Deadline, she told the publication that she was convinced to switch to Netflix because she wanted to have fun. and stated that the streamer's managers encouraged her and said, "Just make the shows you want to make."

Rhimes also explained to The Times why she thought the series had such a large viewership. With its offer of an antithesis to the modern world of dating apps and Tinder, she said, "I believe there is a need for something simpler, where there are rules to courtship. We just asked how you met someone. Back then, you met someone because you attended these events, where your parents talked and you danced. People appear to prefer a world with defined laws of love to one with chaos. There used to be interaction guidelines, such as a map, but those no longer exist. There are no rules of engagement anymore."

Meanwhile, Bridgerton is set to make a comeback with its third season. The upcoming season will be released in two parts. The first part of the show will be released on May 16, 2024, and the second part will be released on June 13, 2024.

